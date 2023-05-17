Karnataka CM Tussle: Series Of Meetings Scheduled; DKS, Siddaramaiah To Meet Top Brass

Amid the total confusion in Congress over the selection of the next Chief Minister of Karnataka, the party has scheduled back-to-back meetings in the national capital on Wednesday to decide who will be more suitable for the CM post.

According to sources, Congress leader and former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will likely meet CM contender Siddaramaiah at 10 Janpath in Delhi at 11.30 am. After this meeting, Rahul and Siddaramaiah are scheduled to meet UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, sources said. Adding further, they claimed that another prominent candidate for the CM post-- KPCC chief DK Shivakumar-- will also be meeting Sonia Gandhi today. Shivakumar is likely to meet the Gandhi scion and then the UPA chief at around 12 pm at 10 Janpath, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention that amid the tussle over the Karnataka CM post, the Grand Old Party has been huddling in the national capital for the last few days to churn out the name for the top post in the southern state. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge also held meetings with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar-- the frontrunners for the CM post.

Congress discussing power-sharing formula?

Notably, despite having a clear mandate in the assembly election, the Grand Old Party is unable to select the next CM. Both the top contenders for the CM post are camping in the national capital, meeting the central leadership as parlays continue within the Congress party.

Sources said that Congress is trying to convince Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar to share the Chief Minister's seat with both leaders getting two and half years each, however, the KPCC chief is reportedly not happy with such a formula.

Loyalty to Sonia key to CM office?

Sonia Gandhi, the prominent leader of the Congress party, has been relatively less visible in recent times. As Mallikarjun Kharge, a leader from Karnataka, assumes a key role in the party's affairs, it was anticipated that he would have the ultimate decision-making authority. Furthermore, during the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, it was resolved that Kharge would be entrusted with the final decision. However, sources now say that Sonia Gandhi will weigh in on the decision on who will be the Chief Minister of Karnataka now.