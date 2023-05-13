Karnataka: Cong Asks All Winning MLAs To Reach Bengaluru Once Counting Of Votes Conclude

Ahead of the Karnataka election results, the Congress has deployed several senior party leaders across all the districts of Karnataka. According to sources, they have been asked to take all the winning candidates to Bengaluru once the counting of votes reaches its conclusion and after winning candidates take their victory declaration form from the election commission. The poll panel commenced counting votes at 8 am on May 13.

Earlier in the day, a Congress leader expressed the fear of horsetrading and stated that the ruling BJP is indulging in a conspiracy to buy Opposition MLAs. "The Congress party is confident of winning the Karnataka assembly polls and of forming the government with an absolute majority. However, the ruling BJP is creating conspiracies to buy MLAs," said Congress legislator for Shivajinagar Rizwan Arshad expressing his strong speculation for horsetrading in Karnataka during post-poll results.

BJP confident of winning Karnataka polls

Amid speculations of Congress sweeping the southern state, the Karnataka BJP unit has exuded confidence in winning the polls with an absolute majority. While expressing confidence in BJP winning the state polls, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai mentioned that the saffron party will form a stable government in Karnataka.

"Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people's verdict for the state will be out. I am confident that BJP will win with absolute majority and give a stable government," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, in Hubballi, as the counting of votes continues.

#WATCH | Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people's verdict for the state will be out. I am confident that BJP will win with absolute majority and give a stable government, says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, in Hubballi. pic.twitter.com/8r9mKGiTIe — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress working president, Saleem Ahmed, said, "Congress will form the government once again with a majority. We are confident about this. The public of Karnataka is looking for a change, they were fed up with this present govt."