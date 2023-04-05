Karnataka Cong MLA Aides Distribute Freebies, Violates Model Code Of Conduct Imposed By EC

After the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 schedule was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 29, the Model Code of Conduct was also enforced in the state. Meanwhile, a Congress MLA from the Gandhinagar assembly constituency violated the EC rules by distributing freebies among the voters.

According to reports, the supporters of Congress MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao distributed free home utensils including cookers, ration kits, and dinner sets among the voters in Gandhinagar. A huge gathering of people queueing up in long lines to receive freebies was also seen.

According to reports, freebies worth Rs 43 crore have been seized across the state since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 29. The authorities have seized items including cash, narcotics, liquor and precious metals, among others.

Freebie politics has made its way ahead of the Karnataka polls. Earlier when MCC rules didn't come into effect, an FIR was filed against Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa and his son, former MLA SS Mallikarjun. They were accused of distributing freebies in the Davanagere South Constituency ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls. Acting over the complaint filed on March 28, the Nagar police station registered a case against both the Congress leaders.

What do MCC rules say?

After the announcement of the election timeline in any state, the MCC is imposed by the election commission in a bid to assure that the polls are held as per the rules. They are categorised for the general conduct by the party and the candidates, the election meetings organised, the processions, campaigns held by them, polling day rules and the election manifestos.

Model Code of Conduct rules on the election commission website, reads, "All parties and candidates shall avoid scrupulously all activities which are “corrupt practices” and offences under the election law, such as bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters, canvassing within 100 meters of polling stations, holding public meetings during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll, and the transport and conveyance of voters to and from the polling station."