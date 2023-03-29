Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Seen Showering Cash In Poll-bound Karnataka | WATCH

Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organised by Congress in Srirangapatna, as per a video shared by ANI. The Congress state chief said he did it to show the appreciation towards the artists. The schedule for Karnataka Assembly elections will be announced on March 29.

Congress cash shower

In the video, the Congress leader can be seen standing on top of a bus campaigning in the Mandya district for the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ ahead of the assembly elections in the state. He is seen throwing cash on the artists. During the yatra, several cultural performances were held and the Congress leader apparently showered cash on them as a token of appreciation.

After the video surfaced, the BJP took on the Congress calling the episode an abuse of power. BJP spokesperson S Prakash told Republic that it was an irresponsibile act by DK Shivakumar as he insults the currency too. "Few months back, a person who threw notes from the flyover was arrested and taken to police custody. Similar action should be taken against DK Shivakumar. There is no respect to currency, throwing it brazenly over the artistes is an insult to the artistes also.”

Karnataka elections 2023, EC to announce poll schedule today

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections on Wednesday. The poll panel has issued an invite to announce the election schedule at 11.30 am. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.

The elections in the state are scheduled to be held before May 2023. All the political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, have started campaigning in the state. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the state and made a strong pitch for the saffron party. Meanwhile, the Congress party has released the first list of 124 candidates on March 25, which included the name of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and state party chief DK Shivakumar. Karnataka Assembly polls are being termed crucial as it can impact the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls in a massive way.

Aam Aadmi Party has also released the first list of 80 candidates for the assembly polls. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati announced the party will go solo in the state in the upcoming elections. She tweeted and said, Mayawati said, “BSP will contest elections alone on its own strength in Karnataka assembly elections to be held soon. Names of 60 per cent candidates were finalized in an important meeting held in Delhi today.” BJP also announced it will release the first list post the announcement of the poll schedule.