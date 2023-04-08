Karnataka Congress' DK Shivakumar Targets Kailash Vijayvargiya Over Surpanakha Remark

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party Saturday over Kailash Vijayavargiya's 'women look like Surpanakha' remark. "When a BJP leader says such things, it shows their and the party's culture. Let the public decide and debate on it." All India Mahila Congress chief Netta D'souza also hit out at the BJP leader saying this not only shows his dirty mindset but also that respecting women is not in his party's dictionary.

"This shows his dirty mindset. What women should wear, will the BJP decide now? Why is Shivraj ji (Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan), who runs a scheme for women only to garner their votes, silent? Are we living in a Talibani rule where the government will tell women what to wear, what to eat and whom to meet? This only shows his mindset and mentality... who has given you the right to insult half the country's population," D'Souza said.

This is the character of the BJP, says Congress leader Supriya Shrinate

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also alleged that BJP has no respect for women. "What Kailash Vijayvargiya is saying at some level shows the love for 'Surpanakha' within the BJP. This is the character of the BJP and this is why you find so many BJP legislators facing criminal charges as far as offences against women are concerned," she said.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday at a religious event in Indore said girls in "bad dresses" look like 'Shurpanakha' of the Ramayana. Notably, 'Shurpanakha' is the sister of the demon king Ravana. "When I leave for home at night, I see educated young people and children under the influence of drugs...I feel like getting down (from the car) and slapping them five to seven times to sober them up," the BJP leader is hearing saying in the viral clip.

"We see goddess in women. But (with) the kind of bad dresses the girls wear and move around, they do not embody goddess but look like Shurpanakha. God has given you good and beautiful body.....dress well, friends," he said.