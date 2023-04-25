Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Attacks BJP Govt On Corruption In Poll-bound Karnataka

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of rampant corruption, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged on Tuesday Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been "looted" from the state. She also expressed confidence about Congress coming to power after May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and taking the state on the path of development. "What is most sad is the 40 per cent government commission that was there in the state looted you. They looted you without any shame," Vadra said while targeting the ruling BJP in the state.

Seeking to highlight various alleged scams, contractors' committing suicide, and contractors association even writing a letter to the Prime Minister alleging scam, she said at a public meeting, "but there were no action, as many of those involved were associated with the BJP. " "You might have read about Rs 8 crore seized from the son of an MLA. Instead of investigating, the MLA carried out a parade. " "It is said Rs 1.5 lakh crore has been looted from Karnataka," she alleged, adding the money could have been used for a lot of developmental works in the state, which would have benefited the people.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Minister H C Mahadevappa, and MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah among others were present. Commenting on the Amul versus Nandini row, Vadra said, Congress will strengthen Karnataka's 'Nandini' brand, and no cooperative will come from outside.