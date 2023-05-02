Karnataka: Congress Unveils Poll Manifesto, Hints To Ban Bajrang Dal For Promoting Enmity

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday released the party's manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. Giving a controversial guarantee to the voters, the party has promised to ban any organisation that 'promotes enmity or hatred' in society, such as 'Bajrang Dal.'

By mentioning that everyone is equal before the law, the party in the manifesto mentioned, "The Congress Party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion."

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," it added.

This is not the first time that the Congress has come down hard on the Hindu nationalist organisation, Bajrang Dal, which forms the youth wing of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). Earlier, the Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh accused the organisation of having links with Pakistan's ISI and demanded strict action against the organisation.

Congress' Manifesto for Karnataka Polls

The Congress party, in its manifesto, has put a massive effort to criticise the central and state government schemes. According to the manifesto, the Congress party has promised the voters to form a State Education Policy in Karnataka by rejecting BJP's visionary National Education Policy (NEP).

It has also promised to increase reservations for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent, for ST’s 3 per cent to 7 per cent, restore minority reservations (4 per cent) and increase reservations for Lingayat, Vokkaliggas and other communities and pursue inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

