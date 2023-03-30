Karnataka Congress Workers Protest At Siddaramaiah’s House Over Candidates List

Congress workers protested outside party leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s residence in Bengaluru over ticket distribution on Thursday, March 30. They demonstrated against the candidates selected by the Congress party in the first list of 124 for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023.

Several Congress ticket aspirants led the stir following which their supporters engaged in sloganeering outside the house of the former Karnataka chief minister. Acrimonious scenes were witnessed outside Siddaramaiah’s house as some workers were seen topless with one even allegedly holding a small container filled with kerosene.

The Congress cadres were protesting on behalf of Mahalakshmi Chaudhury and PM Krishna who wanted to contest from Dasarahalli constituency. They also demanded that the ticket should not be given to Dhananjay from Dasarahalli seat. Some of the protesters even threatened to immolate themselves using petrol.

Congress workers threaten self-immolation

According to reports, the supporters of one Yogesh from the Molakalmuru constituency demanded he should be given a ticket as he has been a loyal worker of the party. Considered a close aide of Siddaramaiah, Yogesh’s supporters are sceptical that his name might not be included in the candidate list. Police immediately intervened to make sure no untoward incident occurred at the former CM’s house.

Moreover, a couple of factions from the Congress unit of Dasarahalli constituency also demanded that Dhananjay, one of the aspirants, should not be made a candidate because he has not been working for the party. He hasn’t been seen on the ground in the last few years, they claimed.

The protests were led by Mahalakshmi Chaudhury and PM Krishna. However, Siddaramaiah was not present at his location at the time of the protest. He was attending a meeting at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office.

The workers withdrew the stir only after the police were rushed in and the intervention of senior leaders assuaged the concerns of Congress workers.

The Congress party released the first list of 124 candidates on March 25, which included the name of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and state party chief DK Shivakumar. The Election Commission of India on March 29 announced the poll schedule for Karnataka Assembly elections in the state. The single-phase polling is scheduled for May 10 and the verdict will be out on May 13 after the counting of votes.