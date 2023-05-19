We Are Discussing...: Karnataka DyCM Designate DK Shivakumar On Cabinet Formation

Karnataka Deputy CM-Designate D K Shivakumar arrived in the national capital on Friday to invite Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi Family for the swearing ceremony scheduled on May 20. He also stated that he will be discussing the cabinet formation with the Congress top brass in the meeting.

While talking to the mediapersons he said, “We have come to invite our leaders for tomorrow...They had come & given their sweat & proper directions. So, I wanted to invite them personally. Later, we are discussing the cabinet formation."

He also stated that the guarantees given to Karnataka people are not Shivakumar guarantee or Siddaramaiah guarantee but are Congress guarantee and the party will fulfill them.

Karnataka's deputy chief minister-designate DK Shivakumar promised on Friday that Congress will uphold "guarantees" made to the public in the party's manifesto before his trip to the nation's capital.

The chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial faces were formally confirmed by Congress on Thursday, putting an end to days of speculation. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, two leaders in the Congress, will serve as chief minister and deputy chief minister, respectively.

To discuss the selection of MLAs to be sworn in as members of the legislature, both leaders are in nation's capital today. To attend the Congress Legislative Party meeting and stake their claim to form the government before the Governor, they had travelled back to Bengaluru earlier.