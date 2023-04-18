Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Releases Its Third List Of Candidates; Here Are 5 Highlights

The BJP on Monday released its third list of 10 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls scheduled on May 10. The party announced the list at a time when a lot of party leaders are miffed over the allocation of seats and are also switching sides.

Here are the five highlights of BJP's third list

Aravind Limbavali's wife fielded from Mahadevapura

The BJP dropped its seasoned leader Aravind Limbavali from the Mahadevapura constituency but, in an apparent bid to placate him, has fielded his wife Manula Aravind Limbavali.

S.A. Ram Das denied ticket from Krishnaraja

Also, the sitting MLA of the BJP S.A. Ram Das has not got a ticket from Krishnaraja. He is considered to be one of the most prominent leaders of the party and is also said to be the right-hand man of Union Home Minister Amit Shah too.

On Sunday, supporters of S.A. Ramdas of the BJP sought re-election from Krishnaraja, gathered in large numbers in front of his residence, and raised slogans demanding the party ticket for him.

Mahesh Tenginkai to contest from high-staked Hubli-Dharwad Central

BJP fielded its state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai from Hubli-Dharwad Central, a seat of veteran leader Jagadish Shettar who on Monday joined the Congress after being denied a ticket by the ruling party.

Umesh Shetty gets fielded from Govindraj Nagar

Senior BJP leader V Somanna's son has not been given a ticket while Umesh Shetty has got it for Govindraj Nagar. Former MLA Katta Subramanya Naidu's son Katta Jagadish has also been fielded from Hebbal seat.

BJP has named 222 candidates as of now for Karnataka polls

The party released its first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday and the second list of 23 candidates on Wednesday, leaving several leaders unhappy which led to the resignations of some prominent Karnataka BJP faces such as former Karnataka CM Jagdish Shettar and former Deputy Chief Minister, Laxman Savadi.

As of now, the BJP has named 222 candidates for the May 10 polls to the 224-member assembly and the last date for filing nominations is April 20.