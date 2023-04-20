Karnataka Election 2023: BJP's Ayanur Manjunath Joins JD(S), Fielded From Shivamogga

Janata Dal (Secular) on Wednesday released the third list of 59 candidates for the impending Karnataka Assembly elections 2023. The party has fielded Ayanur Manjunath, who dumped the BJP primary membership and quit as an MLC over the denial of a ticket on Wednesday, from the crucial Shivamogga Central assembly constituency. The fate of Manjunath will be decided on the polling date May 10, with the declaration of the result on May 13.

Manjunath went to Hubballi to submit his resignation to Speaker of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and joined the regional political outfit in the presence of former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and party state president CM Ibrahim. Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) kept the Shivamogga seat pending till yesterday, when the party decided to field Channabasappa from the Shivamogga seat against JD(S) candidate and former BJP MLC Manjunath.

While commenting on the situation that led to his resignation from the BJP, Manjunath said, "My priority was BJP but they didn't announce my name. The second was to contest from Congress or JD(S) and the third as an Independent. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said I will give you a chance, I will support your thinking so I joined the party."

Who is Ayanur Manjunath?

Manjunath, a Karnataka-based politician, has been a Rajya Sabha member representing his home state from 2010 to 2016. He has also served as a member of parliament in the 12th Lok Sabha from the Shimoga region in Karnataka by defeating Congress candidate Sarekoppa Bangarappa. Earlier from 1994 to 1998, he was a member of the Karnataka legislative assembly.

Manjunath has been fielded from one of the most crucial constituencies in Karnataka, which was represented by the BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa. He represented the constituency several times and recently announced his retirement from electoral politics. The particular district of Shivamogga has produced four chief ministers including veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.