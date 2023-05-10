Karnataka Election 2023: Key Factors That Will Decide The Final Results On May 13

The Karnataka assembly election 2023 saw the votes of 5,31,33,054 people on May 10 out of which 11.71 lakh people visited the polling booth for the first time. According to the Republic-PMARQ exit poll for the Karnataka elections, the Congress party will secure the most seats out of 224, followed by the BJP and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS). Notably, there are several factors that will decide the final result of the elections that will be announced on May 13.

The Karnataka elections exit poll predicts that Congress will win around 94-108 seats (40% vote share) whereas the BJP is likely to win in 85-100 (36% vote share) constituencies. The JDS, on the other hand, is predicted to win 24-32 seats (17% vote share) whereas 2-6 seats (7% vote share) is likely to be won by other parties. Several factors will decide the final results on May 13, some of which are mentioned below.

Key factors of the Karnataka election

1. Anti-incumbency & inability of CM Bommai to woo voters

There is an anti-incumbency against the state government being led by CM Basavaraj Bommai. Across the state, the performance of the BJP government doesn’t seem to be evoking a positive robust response. There seems to be a feeling of disappointment since Bommai took over as the CM, as he failed to cement an image of an able administrator in the eyes of the people, experts say, and has not been able to connect with the people unlike his predecessors BS Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah. BS Yediyurappa and Siddaramaiah are tall leaders who receive widespread support across the state. The alleged sidelining of BS Yediyurappa might also have dented the image of the state BJP unit and left them bereft of strong state leadership compared to the strong state leadership of Congress – Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

2. Popularity of PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys immense popularity and unparalleled support in the state. He is the most popular leader by far in the state. His strong nationalist image and his governance as a Prime Minister have been favoured widely across regions of the state. Experts say BJP would have easily won 23-27 seats out of 28 in the state if this was a Lok Sabha election. His carpet bombing of the campaign trail significantly enhanced the prospects of the BJP in what appeared to be a clear-cut victory for Congress till a month back.

3. No wave for any party

This appears to be an election in which no single party has managed to create its wave in the state. The anti-incumbency of the state government has been mitigated to some extent by the popularity of PM Modi and the state election has become hyper-localised. Each region, each district and each assembly constituency have their own local issues and the voting pattern is largely determined by who the candidate is and what the caste dynamics are in a particular assembly constituency. Each district has one or two powerful families who dominate the politics of the district. For example, the Jarkiholis in Belgaum; 2 brothers (Balachandra and Ramesh) are contesting on a BJP ticket and the third brother (Satish Jarkiholi) is contesting on a Congress ticket.

Ramesh Jarkiholi is said to be the one who was responsible for the downfall of the Congress–JD(S) government when he along with 12 MLAs shifted to BJP. Many people hold Ramesh Jarkiholi responsible for Laxman Savadi, the former deputy CM of Karnataka for not getting the BJP ticket from the Athani constituency in Belgaum. Similar stories are seen in many other districts. The hyper-localised nature of the election has given a boost to the chances of the BJP who voters feel have given tickets to better candidates than Congress. In a few assembly constituencies, voters feel Congress has sold tickets and given tickets to undeserving candidates.

4. Rebel candidates

There are many rebel candidates who were denied tickets by both the BJP and Congress. They went on to contest the election either for the JDS or as an independent. This has become another important variable factor in the final outcome of the election.

5. Alluring campaigns and Bajrang Dal ban promise

The promise to ban the Bajrang Bal energised the cadre base and supporters of the BJP, giving the party a fighting chance of retaining power. On the other hand, the '40% commission sarkar' slogan coined by Congress and issues like an increase in the price of cylinders from Rs 400 to Rs 1,200 have stuck in the minds of many voters. However, Congress has not been able to capitalise fully on this to ensure a comfortable victory as many voters felt that the state government of Congress may not be any better than the BJP state government and feel they are better off voting for the BJP.

6. Decline of the JDS

Due to inroads by BJP in the Old Mysore region, there has been a decline of the JDS vote base in their core region. The decline of JD(S) and the magnitude of the decline could be one of the decisive factors that may decide the final outcome. JD(S) had won 37 seats in 2018, if there is a decline of 10+ seats, then Congress is likely to be the major beneficiary of this.

7. Minimal Involvement of Gandhi Parivar

By keeping the focus on the Congress state unit, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar campaigned over local issues like corruption and price rise. Congress drafted a well-planned campaign by keeping Rahul Gandhi who does not enjoy a strong popularity in the state largely away from the campaign, Congress has cleverly diverted in making this election a PM Modi vs Rahul Gandhi fight which was what the BJP wanted. This has helped Congress in setting the agenda in this election and ensuring a high recall value of the Congress campaign in the minds of the voters. However, the 2024 election is expected to be one-sided as PM Modi enjoys strong support across the state.