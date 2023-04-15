Karnataka Polls 2023 LIVE | Congress, JD(S) Are 'dynasty' Parties: PM Modi In Channapatana

"Congress is the second name of betrayal. They have betrayed the farmers of the state and the country. JDS calls itself the 'kingmaker' in Karnataka and every vote to JDS adds to the vote of Congress. Congress neglected the poor. But BJP is working for the people, farmers and poor of the state. The farmers are getting double benefits from the double-engine govt," PM Modi said.

"For Congress and JDS, Karnataka is just an ATM, while for BJP, Karnataka is the most important growth engine of the country's development: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka. Congress and JDS are different just to show else they are the same. They both are 'dynasty' parties. Karnataka is a growth engine in India and an 'unstable govt' is not good for it. An unstable govt doesn't do any development work they only loot the public. Congress and JDS only promote corruption. Karnataka has seen its downside," said PM Narendra Modi at Channapatana in Ramanagara district in Karnataka.