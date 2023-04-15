Karnataka Polls 2023 LIVE | Congress, JD(S) Are 'dynasty' Parties: PM Modi In Channapatana

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Assuring party's victory for the upcoming Karnataka elections 2023, state BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, "BJP will get more than 145 seats in the upcoming polls... Congress has realised that they are going to lose the elections so they have started abusing PM Modi. The world knows what PM Modi has done for the country. They (Congress) never show any proof that BJP has taken 40% commission, they keep putting false allegations."
"Congress is the second name of betrayal. They have betrayed the farmers of the state and the country. JDS calls itself the 'kingmaker' in Karnataka and every vote to JDS adds to the vote of Congress. Congress neglected the poor. But BJP is working for the people, farmers and poor of the state. The farmers are getting double benefits from the double-engine govt," PM Modi said.
"For Congress and JDS, Karnataka is just an ATM, while for BJP, Karnataka is the most important growth engine of the country's development: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka. Congress and JDS are different just to show else they are the same. They both are 'dynasty' parties. Karnataka is a growth engine in India and an 'unstable govt' is not good for it. An unstable govt doesn't do any development work they only loot the public. Congress and JDS only promote corruption. Karnataka has seen its downside," said PM Narendra Modi at Channapatana in Ramanagara district in Karnataka.
"For a long time, Karnataka witnessed the drama of unstable govt. In Unstable govts, they only fight for looting money. JDS and Congress are the most responsible parties for these instabilities. They are one party in all aspects. In the parliament, they support each other and promote dynasticism and corruption. They see opportunity in instability. JDS has declared they are just expecting 15-20 seats and will become king-maker," said PM Modi
"This election of Karnataka is not just to make MLA, Minister or Chief Minister for the coming 5 years, this election is to strengthen the foundation of the roadmap of a developed India in the coming 25 years," PM Narendra Modi at Channapatana in Ramanagara district in Karnataka.
"BJP has betrayed the public at all levels. BJP is trying to divert the public from the main topic which is unemployment, no development work done, etc. Our issues are clear, we will not divert the public from the main issues. This election is for the public to choose their leader. They are well aware that they have been looted and they want a change now," said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Khanapur in the Belagavi district of Karnataka.
"This election is for the future of Karnataka and its people. It's not merely an election of the candidates and parties.Today, Industrial Corridor is being constructed in Tumkuru, Karnataka. It's going to be the biggest Industrial Corridor in South India. Today, around Rs 1 lakh crore is going to be spent just on highways," said JP Nadda
"JDS and Congress are the biggest stumbling blocks in the development of Karnataka. Even if they team up and play, the people of Karnataka are not going to give them the opportunity to come to power," PM Modi in Kolar.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath listened to the 100th episode of #MannKiBaat, in Koppal, Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/bJQW5tkrAQ— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023
After an audio clip was circulated on social media about an alleged attempt by BJP candidate from Chamarajanagar, V Somana, to influence Mallikarjuna Swamy alias Alur Mallu of JD (S) to withdraw candidature by offering money and a government vehicle, the Election Commission took a serious note of the matter and an FIR has been filed, according to Election Commission of India to Karnataka Chief Electoral Office. An FIR has been filed in the matter under Sections 171E and 171F at Town Police Station in Chamarajanagar.
"A Congress leader is seeking votes in the name of retirement. His biggest poll plank is, 'This is my last election, give me a chance.' What a pathetic state they have reached," said PM Modi while taking a swipe at Congress' Siddaramaiah. PM Modi made these remarks while addressing an election in Vijayapura in Karnataka which is slated to go to polls on May 10.
The Prime Minister further said that the people of Karnataka will not choose tired and defeated Congress but BJP teeming with enthusiasm.
The people of Karnataka should choose a double engine government in the State by voting for BJP in the May 10 Assembly elections instead of a ‘reverse gear’ government of the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.
Addressing a massive gathering here, he said the Central government led by Narendra Modi had brought various schemes worth Rs 2,26,418 crore during the last four years in Karnataka, whereas the previous UPA government provided only Rs 99,000 crore to the State during their rule.
"A reverse gear government by Congress will only turn Karnataka into their ATM state. The BJP has to come to power to ensure prosperity, development and peace," he said.
"In Arakalagudu Assembly Constituency, a campaign was conducted for Congress candidate Mr. H. P. Sridhar Gowda under the leadership of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge today. He has promised to give pro-people governance in Karnataka and if the Congress government comes to power, it will be a people's government," Congress President DK Shivakumar tweeted.
"If the government goes into the hands of Congress, they will use Karnataka as an ATM. They will use Karnataka's money as an ATM to distribute to the states that are going for elections but not for the development of Karnataka," Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay says during a rally in Kolar.
"Tremendous energy and enthusiasm was visible in the Road Show at Basavangudi in Bengaluru. The BJP will come back to power with absolute majority in Karnataka," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Saturday while sharing pictures from his Karnataka visit.
"You voted with utmost confidence to form your own elected government, But BJP toppled that government and formed a new government. This government has never respected your votes, this state and the referendum," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka Elections.
"I promise that the 5 guaranteed programs that we have announced will be implemented 100 percent. Telling lies and making promises by word of mouth has become a habit for the BJP. We are committed to social justice and implement good programs for the poor, farmers, backward, all classes of communities," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said during a public meeting held in Malavalli, Mandya district.
While addressing a public rally in Karnataka, Congress chief Kharge said, "Congress party guarantees, Griha Jyoti - 200 units of free electricity for households, Griha Lakshmi – ₹2000 per month for house owner, Youth Fund - ₹3,000 per month for graduates, Anna Bhagya - 10 kg rice per month for BPL families, Free bus travel for women. All these guarantees will be implemented in the first cabinet of the Congress government."
"Congress never cared for Dalits, and has always disrespected and disregarded them. 'Garibi Hatao' was merely a slogan of Congress; the actual benefits of its schemes and programmes were accrued to the mediators, its corrupt leaders and not to the poor," said PM Modi.
He added, "Congress started many schemes in the name of eradicating poverty, but the middlemen got their benefits... the real needy did not get their benefits. The PM of Congress used to say that if I send one rupee, only 15 paise reaches, but today if one paise comes out from Delhi, the entire amount is deposited in the beneficiary's account."
PM Modi said, "Our government believes in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Our Double-Engine Govt has afforded pucca houses to over 9 lakh families of Karnataka and most of these families belong to Dalits, tribal communities."
"It is the BJP government which has given priority to Dalits, oppressed, underprivileged, tribals, women and disabled people. Today, under the BJP government, the deprived sections of the society have got social and economic security. There are 9 lakh such families in Karnataka who have been able to enter their first pucca house after many generations. I also got the privilege of giving new life to lakhs of my Banjara friends of Karnataka," he added while addressing public rally at Vijayapura.
