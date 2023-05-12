Karnataka Election 2023 Preview: Major Candidates, Voter Turnouts, Exit Poll And More

Results of the Karnataka Elections 2023 will be announced on May 13 and both the major parties in the fray- the BJP and Congress- are confident about securing an absolute majority. Voting for the 224-membered assembly took place on May 10 and the state saw a record-breaking voter turnout of 73.19%, according to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka. While there are speculations of a hung assembly (no party getting a majority win), CM Basavaraj Bommai and his rival DK Shivakumar from Congress believe otherwise.

Major constituencies and candidates

Shiggaon - CM Basavaraj Bommai contested the election from Shiggaon against Congress leader Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan and Sashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar from the Janata Dal Secular (JDS). Bommai has previously won three elections here in 2008, 2013 and 2018.

Varuna - Congress veteran Siddaramaiah contested the election against Minister V Somanna and JD(S) candidate Bharathi Shankar. After casting his vote, Siddaramaiah, the former Karnataka CM, said that he is confident about his victory as well as Congress' which will win 130-150 seats, according to him. Notably, the voter turnout in Varuna was 84.74% which is the highest to date.

Kanakapura - Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar contested the assembly election from Kanakapura which saw a voter turnout of over 85%. The 7-time MLA Shivakumar was up against BJP's R Ashoka, a six-time MLA. He will be eyeing a fourth consecutive victory as the MLA has been undefeated since 2008.

Shikaripura - BJP veteran and former CM BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra contested the election from Shikaripura against Congress candidate Goni Malatesha. This constituency saw a voter turnout of 82.6%. Shikaripura is also considered to be the BJP's bastion as the party has only lost twice since 1983, first in 1999 and again in 2013.

Channapatna - The Channapatna constituency in Ramnagara is where JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy was against the BJP's Goutham Gowda and Congress candidate Iqbal Hussain.

Hubli Dharwad Central- Jagadish Shettar, the former CM who quit the BJP days before the elections contested on a Congress ticket from Hubli Dharwad Central. He was fielded against the BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai who predicted his win by a huge margin. A voter turnout of 64.18% was recorded in this constituency.

Record voting in Karnataka elections 2023

The final voter turnout for Karnataka elections 2023 stood at 73.19%, the Chief Electoral Office revealed. The Chikkaballapura district recorded the highest voter turnout of 85.56%, followed by Bengaluru Rural at 85.08% whereas the lowest was in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city) at 52.33%, the official data showed.

"Largely peaceful voting in all 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, and no repoll indicated in any of the 58,545 polling stations," the Election Commission (EC) said after the voting ended at 6 pm on May 10. The top five districts with higher voter turnout are all from Old Mysuru region, which is considered to be the bastion of JD(S). Congress too has a strong influence leaving the BJP as the weakest party.

Major issues that will decide the Karnataka poll results

There were several factors upon which the final Karnataka election results will depend upon. One of those issues is reservation ever since the Bommai government scrapped the 4% resevation quota for Muslims. While the BJP says reservation should not be based on religion, Congress has promised to restore the reservation quota if it wins.

Another issue which flared up in the finals days leading up to the polls is the Amul row. The Gujarat-based dairy company's rival with Karnataka's Nandini brand snowballed into a full-blown political issue which was capitalised on by the opposition leaders. Fearing that Amul would end Nandini's monopoly in the state, Congress and JDS leaders backed the latter and promised to keep it out of Karnataka if they win. Corruption is another issue that the opposition parties brought up during election campaigns and even labelled the BJP government '40% sarkar.' Another card played by the parties was of religion. While Congress promised to ban the Bajrang Dal, the BJP called on the voters to defeat the former as it 'tried to lock up Bajrang Bali.'

What does the exit poll say?

The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted a slight edge to Congress over the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP while indicating the possibility of a hung assembly. According to the exit poll, Congress is projected to get 94 to 108 seats in the state assembly. BJP is likely to get 85 to 100 seats, followed by JD(S) with 24-32 seats. Independents and other party candidates are projected to get 2-6 seats. In the outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, Congress 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).