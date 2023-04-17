Karnataka Election: Amit Shah Reiterates Confidence In BJP's Win; Slams Kharge & Rahul

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at a rally in Goa on Sunday, April 16, as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign for the Lok Sabha elections next year. Shah's speech also focussed on the forthcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections, where he asserted that the BJP will form a full-majority government. Upon his arrival in Goa, Shah was received by Goa CM Pramod Sawant alongwith other leaders. He also paid a visit to the Nagesh temple in Bandora in Ponda city along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with Goa CM Pramod Sawant visits Nagesh temple in Bandora, Goa. pic.twitter.com/OiDqFmNZEF April 16, 2023

Ahead of the upcoming elections in Karnataka, the political arena is heated up and Amit Shah also stated that “Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi must know that BJP will be forming a full-majority government in Karnataka.”

Goa | A full-majority government of BJP will be formed in Karnataka: Union Home Minister Amit Shah#KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/iCRuiVXlYg — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

While addressing the rally in South Goa, Amit Shah also took a dig at Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks that BJP wins in “small states” like Goa and Uttarakhand.

Shah stated, “When we won elections in Goa and Uttarakhand, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said these were tiny states. However, he should recognise that small states are vital organs for the country.”

The Union Home Minister further said that the Centre has a bigger responsibility towards small states as they are important parts of India. He also said that Congress workers were very happy that Rahul Gandhi did the Yatra across the nation but the Congress party was wiped out from the Northeast after his campaign.

Rahul Gandhi promises freebies in ‘Jay Bharat’ rally

After the announcement of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Kolar on Sunday (April 16). In his speech, Rahul Gandhi fiercely targeted the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the rally in Kolar, he said, "If our government is formed, we will do all the work very soon, there will be no delay in any promise and we will fulfil big promises very soon."

He further stated that, “What work did the BJP government do in Karnataka? It has eaten 40 percent commission.”

Rahul Gandhi then laid out a list of freebies which will be given if Congress forms the government. "We have made four promises to the people of Karnataka," he remarked, repeating the Congress' promises. The first is that each household will receive 200 units of free power. The second promise is that each lady will receive Rs. 2,000 per month. The third promise is that every family will receive 10 kg of rice free of charge each month. The fourth promise is to offer Rs 3,000 to every Karnataka graduate and 1,500 rupees to diploma holders every month for two years."