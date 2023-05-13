Karnataka Election: As Congress Outdoes BJP With Thumping Majority, Here Are Key Takeaways

As Congress registers a thumping majority in the state of Karnataka with BJP witnessing a massive defeat and JDS remaining in the third place, the latest mandate has pulled off the curtain from a variety of key factors. Starting right from the BJP's high-voltage campaign with heavyweight leaders like PM Modi and Amit Shah to JDS' high hopes of the state getting into a hung Assembly and HD Kumaraswamy once again becoming the kingmaker in the state elections and Congress' key promises to woo the voters, the 2023 Karnataka Assembly outcome has established a number of key facts that cannot be ignored.

Let's take a look at key takeaways from the Karnataka Election Results

Anti-incumbency prevailed in Karnataka

The expectation of the BJP to end 38-year-old incumbency in the state of Karnataka, which is home to India’s largest technology companies has ended terribly as the grand old party registered an absolute victory by crossing the magic number of 113. The BJP wanted to end the anti-incumbency in the state by coming back to power for a second consecutive term, mainly highlighting price rises and corruption and encompassing farmers’ vulnerabilities and concerns about education and jobs as the key factors.

BJP's claim and promise of a "double-engine" government failed to woo voters

BJP's claim of once again creating a double-engine government in the state has been quashed, as the voters have preferred Congress over the saffron party keeping aside all the golden promises shown by the central leadership, including the PM's several schemes that were presented as a gateway to the development of the southern state. In more simple terms, the voters did not choose the "double engine sarakara," which according to the BJP could have provided maximum benefit to the people of Karnataka.

End of JDS' hope of becoming kingmaker

A day before the election result, the JDS party was confident of once again emerging as a kingmaker in the government. "We have already decided with whom we are going to form the government. We will announce it to the public when the appropriate time comes," were the words of JDS national spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed. The latest mandates, however, have quashed JDS' aspiration of coming to power, as Congress has come with an absolute majority.

Two turncoats, two opposing fates

Two prominent Lingayat leaders and BJP turncoats, former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, who left the saffron party, faced opposing fates.

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar, who fought the election on the Congress' ticket, lost the VIP seat of Hubli-Darwad Central by more than 30,000 votes against the BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai. Shettar, who was denied a ticket from the BJP, aimed to ground the BJP by fighting against the saffron party; however, he remained unsuccessful in his bid as his reputation was at stake after he filed for nomination as the Congress candidate. While, Laxman Savadi another BJP turncoat who joined Congress won by a thick margin against BJP's Mahesh Kumathalli in Athani.

BJP's heavyweight leaders weighed light

The high-voltage political campaign of the BJP that saw a number of high-profile leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyuprappa, several Union Ministers, and most importantly, the Modi brand, did not work in favour of the BJP. With its promise of benefiting the people with double-engine government and accusations against the Congress's Pariwarvad, the BJP heavily failed to convince the people of Karnataka that it can provide good governance.

Congress' "40% corruption" slogan accepted by the people of Karnataka

Among a slew of factors that worked against the BJP, Congress' "40% corruption" slogan proved to be a key determinant that prevented the BJP from forming the government in the state. This is because the people accepted Congress' claim and voted against the double-engine government.