Karnataka Election: BJP Likely To Release Manifesto On May 1; Here's What To Expect

Ahead of polling for the Karnataka elections slated for May 10, BJP's national president JP Nadda is likely to release the party's manifesto on Monday, May 1 for the state. According to sources, Nadda will release the manifesto in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa along with other party leaders. The party, which is said to have strategised the campaign by putting special stress on the double-engine government in the state, has also formulated a special manifesto for the state's assembly polls.

The saffron party is expected to focus and inculcate the welfare of each section of society including the welfare of women, farmers, youths, students, unemployed, infrastructural development, health and tourism into its manifesto, on which the party had stressed a prime focus during 2018 assembly polls as well. The BJP through its manifesto is focussing on wooing the voters and ensuring the support from all the sections of society, since the party doesn't want to leave any stone unturned to gain a majority in the state's assembly. The party is also looking very keen on taking first-time voters on board, and expected to make some special announcements for them in the party's manifesto.

Key points expected in BJP's manifesto for Karnataka

Some of the major political parties contesting in the Karnataka Assembly polls have already released their manifestos including JD(S) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The ruling party in the state is said to have conducted a proper survey before finalising its manifesto and here are the key points it is expected to focus upon for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

The BJP can promise to give crop loan waiver benefits to farmers, including all loans from Nationalised Banks and Cooperatives. Subsidies on farming tools and 24 hours access to the electricity for irrigation can be proposed in the manifesto for the farmers.

Putting stress on the welfare of women, the party can talk about providing loans to Self Help Group's for the upliftment of women on lower interest rates or without interest. Apart from this, promises to benefit the working and professional women in the state can also be part of BJP's manifesto.

Focus on student and youths

The party can bid on developing skills, can promise to assist in generating self employment and job creation to ensure availability of quality work opportunities for everyone in the state. Apart from working towards upliftment of education facilities in the state, the party can talk of stressing focus on all-round growth of students by promising to upgrade sports facilities in government schools and colleges.

The party has always talked about food security for all and this time around, it can promise for the "Anna Dasoha" Scheme in that direction, apart from assuring to provide BPL card holders with free region specific food items and APL card holders with quality food items at lesser rates.

Health and infrastructure

Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences on the lines of AIIMS can be on the cards of the BJP. Along with it, the party can promise to establish a fee regulation authority to ensure that students from the weaker sections of society have access to affordable education. Providing proper health facilities to the poor can be another special aspect of the manifesto.

Apart from this, development of infrastructure to provide world-class roads, public transport and giving a boost to the tourism of the state. This can include development of various tourist and religious spots and promoting them as tourist hubs.

The BJP has reiterated that the party is committed to making the aspirations of the people of Karnataka a reality and has advocated that good governance can be possible by a double-engine government in the state.