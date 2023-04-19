Karnataka Election: Candidate Pays Rs 10,000 Deposit Money In Coins, Collected From Voters

In a unique incident, an independent candidate paid the deposit money of Rs 10,000 in one rupee coins while filing his nomination from the Yadir constituency in Karnataka. According to reports, he had collected those one rupee coins from the voters across his constituency to contest the assembly polls slated on May 10.

The officer-in-charge of the Yadgir constituency took two hours to count the coins that were seen spread on his table. The deposit fee of Rs 10,000 is mandatory for every candidate to contest the assembly polls.

#WATCH | An independent candidate Yankappa paid his deposit money of Rs 10,000 entirely in one rupee coins while filing his nomination from Yadgir constituency of Karnataka. He collected the coins from people across the constituency, to contest the Karnataka elections on May 10. pic.twitter.com/OIfcLF223d — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

The independent candidate, identified as Yankappa, reached the office of Tahsildar on Tuesday with a banner hung around his neck. Notably, the banner featured the images of 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara, saint-poet of Karnataka Kanakadasa, Swami Vivekananda, Dr B R Ambedkar, and the preamble of the Constitution. "Not just one rupee, with your one vote, you vote me one day, and I will give you freedom from poverty," the message on the banner read.

'I will dedicate my life to villagers'

While commenting on the purpose of his candidature from the Yadgir assembly constituency, Yankappa said, "I will dedicate my life to the people of my community and villagers. I came to the returning officer with posters of Swami Vivekananda's ideologies written on them."

While filing his nomination, he also declared that he has total assets of ₹ 60,000 while his father Devindrappa owns one acre and 16 guntas of land (40 guntas equal one acre).