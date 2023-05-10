Karnataka Election: Chikkamagaluru Bride Reaches Poll Booth In Wedding Attire To Cast Vote

As voting for the 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka is underway, a bride from Makonahalli village in Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru district went to cast her vote for the state assembly elections in her wedding attire on Wednesday morning.

Contestants from Chikkamagaluru include Thimmashetty from JD(S), HD Thammaiah from Congress, and C T Ravi from BJP. Notably, the winning party must win 113 seats out of 224 seats to form the government in Karnataka. In 2018, C T Ravi of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Shankar BL of the Congress with a margin of 26,314 votes.

Narayana and Sudha Murthy cast their vote in Jayanagar

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy arrived at a polling booth in Bengaluru to cast their vote in Jayanagar. "First, we vote and then we can say this is good, this is not good but if we don't do that then we don't have the right to criticise," said Narayana Murthy.

Sudha Murthy gave a message to young voters after casting her vote and said, "Please look at us. We are oldies but we get up at 6 o'clock, come here and vote. Please learn from us. Voting is a sacred part of democracy."

Meanwhile, co-founder of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani also cast his vote at a polling booth in Koramangala in Bengaluru.