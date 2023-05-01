Karnataka Election | 'Congress Knows It Will Lose So They're Abusing PM,' Says Eshwarappa

Claiming Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the upcoming Karnataka election, party leader KS Eshwarappa stated, “Congress has realised that they are going to lose the elections.”

“BJP will get more than 145 seats in the upcoming polls. Congress has realised that they are going to lose the elections so they have started abusing PM Modi. The world knows what PM Modi has done for the country. They (Congress) never show any proof that the BJP has taken 40% commission, they keep putting false allegations,” said BJP leader KS Eshwarappa.

#WATCH | BJP will get more than 145 seats in the upcoming polls... Congress has realised that they are going to lose the elections so they have started abusing PM Modi. The world knows what PM Modi has done for the country. They (Congress) never show any proof that BJP has taken… pic.twitter.com/aoHRZ1sKNT — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

PM’s attack on Congress ahead of Karnataka polls 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, April 30 attacked Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress at former Karnataka Chief Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy's home turf Channapatna.

Addressing a gathering, PM Modi accused Congress and JD(S) of being one, promoting dynasticism and corruption.

"For a long time, Karnataka witnessed the drama of unstable governments. In unstable governments, they only fight for looting money. JDS and Congress are the most responsible parties for these instabilities. They are one party in all aspects. In the parliament, they support each other and promote dynasticism and corruption. They see opportunity in instability. JDS has declared they are just expecting 15-20 seats and will become kingmaker," PM Modi said.

Congress the second name of ‘betrayal’

Congress, according to the prime minister, is the second name for betrayal. PM Modi stated, "They have betrayed the farmers of the state and the nation."

#LIVE | 'Congress is the second name of betrayal. They have betrayed the farmers of the state and the country. For BJP, Karnataka is the most important growth engine': PM Modi#PMModi #KarnatakaElections #Karnataka #Elections2023



Tune in here - https://t.co/vlVUCzcUKm pic.twitter.com/FqgW8TIHQA — Republic (@republic) April 30, 2023

Kharge’s poisonous snake remark ahead of Karnataka election

Congress Chief Malikkarjun Kharge had called PM Modi a ‘poisonous snake’ during a rally but later tried to clarify and apologise for his comment, saying that his comments were for BJP’s ideology not PM Modi. However, Kharge along with Congress received flak for the comment.

Hitting out at the Congress party on April 30, PM Modi responded to Kharge by saying that a snake is the charm of Lord Shiva's neck and for him, the people of the country are like Lord Shiva, so he accepts being a snake who stays with them.

Karnataka elections near, campaigns intensifies

It is pertinent to note that as the Karnataka assembly election approaches, campaigning have been intensified, with many Union and State Ministers and political stalwarts touring the state for rallies and roadshows.