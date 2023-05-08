Karnataka Election: DK Shivakumar Hits Back At Himanta; 'He Has Congress DNA In His Blood'

Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader DK Shivakumar have engaged in a war of words. While campaigning in the poll-bound state, Himanta targeted Shivakumar by calling him a 'family member' of Tipu Sultan.

"Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are family members of Tipu Sultan,” Himanta said while addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Virajpet assembly of Kodagu district. "I came from Assam and in Assam 17 times Mughals attacked us but Mughals could not defeat us, we remain undefeated. Today I bow to this holy land because the Kodagu people also defeated Tipu Sultan many times,” he added.

Himanta had Congress DNA: DK Shivakumar

In a befitting reply, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar mentioned that Himanta had Congress' DNA but now he has changed his blood. "Himanta Biswa Sarma's DNA is Congress DNA. He should know that his blood is Congress's blood, Gandhi's. Now he has changed his blood," Shivakumar said.

While replying to Shivakumar's 'DNA' remark, Himanta came down heavily on the Congress leader and asked him to 'take pride in his own blood.' He said, "The blood coursing through my veins originates from my parents, my state, and my country, and I am exceedingly proud of this fact. I request Dear DK Shivakumar Ji to similarly take pride in his own blood, which flows from his parents, the sacred land of Karnataka, and Bharat Mata."

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is campaigning extensively for the BJP in Karnataka as the party's star campaigner in the run-up to May 10 assembly polls. In the majority of speeches, Himanta makes Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, DK Shivakumar, and Siddaramaiah his target to woo voters. However, over five crore voters will decide the fate of candidates by exercising their franchise. The counting of votes and declaration of assembly poll results will take place on May 13.