Karnataka Election Exit Poll: Who Is Winning Bengaluru? Region-wise Seat Share Out

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Indian National Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) faced off in a triangular election for the Karnataka Assembly in 2023. The voting for the 224 seats in the state legislative assembly ended on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The votes will be counted, and the results will be announced on May 13. A tight race between the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka is predicted by the Republic P-MARQ exit poll, with JD(S) likely to play a decisive role. The exit poll predicts that Congress would win 94 to 108 seats in the state assembly, making it the most largest party.

Following the grand old party is the BJP, which is predicted to win 85 to 100 seats, followed by JD(S), which would likely win 24 to 32 seats. It is projected that independent and other party candidates would win 2–6 seats. In the May 10 Assembly elections, the BJP is predicted to receive 36% of the vote, while Congress may receive 40%, JD(S) may receive 17%, and other parties may receive 7%.

Karnataka Republic P-MARQ Exit poll (Prediction for different parties in different regions) Region Seats BJP Congress JD(S) Others Bombay Karnataka 50 25-29 21-25 0-2 0-2 Central Karnataka 37 14-18 17-21 1-3 02 Hyderabad Karnataka 40 11-15 22-26 1-5 0-2 Old Mysore 46 5-9 14-18 20-25 0-2 Coastal Karnataka 19 14-18 1-5 0-1 0-2 Bangalore Region 32 9-13 16-20 1-5 0-2 Total 224 85-100 94-108 23-31 2-6



There are 224 seats up for election, and both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have a lot on the line. The BJP, which is now in power in the southern state of Karnataka, where incumbents are frequently deposed every five years, will be aiming to write history by winning again, while the Congress, taking an opposed approach, aims a comeback before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections was conducted today and ended at 6:00 p.m.

While the BJP is preparing a comeback in the southern state, the Congress hopes to wrest power from the saffron party. Following the announcement of the Karnataka elections, both parties have intensified their campaigns to win over votes.

The voter turnout was recorded at 65.69% till 5 pm. The highest voting percentage was 78.22% in Ramanagara, and the lowest was 48.63% in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) South limits (parts of Bengaluru city).

Karnataka Republic P-MARQ Exit Poll Party Seat Vote Share BJP 85-100 36% INC 94-108 40% JD(S) 24-32 17% Others 2-6 7% Total 224 100%

Karnataka elections 2018

The 222 constituencies for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly held their elections for the 2018 assembly on May 12. Following the passing of the MLA B N Vijaya Kumar and a voter fraud incident, respectively, the election was postponed in Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar till 28 May. The highest voter turnout in Karnataka since the 1952 assembly elections was 72.13 percent in the 2018 election. The voting results were tallied on May 15, 2018.

The Indian National Congress (INC), which has ruled the state since elections in 2013, was running for re-election. while the Bharatiya Janata Party, which had previously led the state in 2007 and from 2008 to 2013, tried to retake power. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) ran for the elections in an alliance. The AAP also made a debut in 2018 elections.

In the 224-member Assembly's 2018 elections, the JD(S) won 37 seats, while the Congress got 80 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats and became the state's largest party, but fell short of winning a majority.

Additionally, the then-Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigned and the party supported HD Kumaraswamy to form the government in the state in an effort to prevent the BJP from doing so. As a result, HD Kumaraswamy, the third-largest party in the state and a member of the JD(S), was sworn in as chief minister. On May 23, 2018, the administration was established after both parties formed a post-election partnership.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state, however, was only in power for a brief time when 13 MLAs from the Congress and 3 MLAs from the JD(S) resigned from their positions in the legislative assembly in July 2019. As a result, the alliance government lost its majority in the state parliament. Following this, BS Yediyurappa claimed to form the state's administration, and the BJP did so in Karnataka under his leadership.

Basavaraj Bommai took over as the state's 17th chief minister on July 28, 2021, after BS Yediyurappa resigned due to an unexpected political development inside the BJP.

Methodology of the exit poll:

The exit poll was conducted across all districts of Karnataka. The sample size of the survey was 21,432. The methodology for the exit poll is a random stratified sampling using predominantly three techniques -- Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. A probabilistic model was then used to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share.

The survey results have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across age-groups, religion, gender and caste. The questions in the survey were designed to reflect the current scenario electorally and politically and to gauge the critical factors that might play a role in the voting preference of a voter. There is error margin of 3%.