Last Updated:

Karnataka Election: From Elderly To Differently-abled, Voters Fulfill Their Duty; See Pics

Voting truly is a boon. Persons with disabilities and senior citizens arrive at polling booths to cast their votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Karnataka polls
1/5
Image: Twitter/@ZP_Shivamogga

A differently-abled voter exercised his right to vote in the Shivmogga district.

Disabled women voting for Karnataka polls
2/5
Image: Twitter/@ZP_Shivamogga

Several differently-abled persons cast their vote in various constituencies across the state, setting an example for others to exercise their right to vote. 

Karnataka polls 2023
3/5
Image: Twitter/@ZP_Shivamogga

Differently-abled and elderly people arrived at the polling booths to cast their votes for the crucial Karnataka Assembly polls. 

Karnataka Assembly polls
4/5
Image: Twitter/@ZP_Shivamogga

An elderly woman arrived at the polling station to cast her vote for the Karnataka Assembly polls. 

Karnataka
5/5
Image: Twitter/@ZP_Koppal

Karnataka went into polling on May 10 in a single phase for all Assembly constituencies. 

Trending: Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates, Karnataka Election 2023 updates, Karnataka Election 2023, Karnataka Election 2023 news, Karnataka Election Results, Karnataka Election Results 2023, Karnataka Opinion Poll, Who will Win Karnataka Election 2023, Karnataka Election 2023 Latest News, Karnataka Election Live Updates, Karnataka Election, Karnataka Election 2023, Karnataka Election Polling, Karnataka Election News, Karnataka Election Date 2023, Election Date in Karnataka, Karnataka Election Voting

 

 

COMMENT