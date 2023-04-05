Karnataka Election: Kichcha Sudeep Refers To Bommai As 'Mama'; Extends Full Support To CM

In a press conference where Kichcha Sudeep and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that Sudeep will be campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party giving the saffron party a shot in the arm ahead of the assembly elections, the veteran actor called Basavaraj Bommai ‘Mama’ (uncle) when he announced his support for the Karnataka CM.

The Kannada actor said that he has seen him since he was a child. He also stated that he has a very few people who stood by him since childhood, so it won’t be wrong to call the Karnataka CM ‘Mama’ (uncle), and he extended his support to him.

Kichcha Sudeep stated, “I give my support to respected Bommai sir,” while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Sudeep denied rumours that he will contest in elections by saying that he will campaign for BJP in the next Karnataka elections. The Kannada actor told reporters at the airport in Bengaluru that he would not run for office but rather would simply support the BJP.

In the press conference Sudeep stated that he has not asked anyone for a ticket and he is not influential enough to arrange tickets for anyone.

Sudeep continued by saying, however, some people stood by me during my difficult time in cinema days. For that reason I have to side with some. I am just an actor after all. I have friends in all parties. However, in some cases a stand needs to be taken. I will take some such stances to give a small thank you to those who have helped me.

"I have told him (Sudeep) that we need you for campaigning," CM Bommai remarked. He will therefore campaign for our party. We'll make a plan for how to carry out the campaigning. He should gain from it, as should the entire party. He is like our strength now. I welcome him.''

In central Karnataka, Sudeep enjoys enormous support, particularly among the ST community. He is a member of the ST's Nayaka community.

According to BJP sources, the actor was expected to join the party today (April 5) in front of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders ahead of Karnataka's assembly elections on May 10.