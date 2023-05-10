Karnataka Election: Newlywed Couple Reaches Poll Booth In Mysuru To Cast Their Vote

A newlywed couple dressed heavily in wedding attire reached a polling booth along with their family in Mysuru to cast their votes as polling goes underway for the Assembly election in Karnataka. The image surfacing on social media shows the new bride and groom standing outside the polling booth after taking part in the mega event of democracy.

In the picture, the bride is seen dressed up in wedding attire, with garland around her neck and heavy jewellery, along with wedding bangles. The groom standing next to the next bride is seen showing an inked finger and is also dressed in a wedding dress with a garland and wedding turban on his head. They are joined by their relatives, who also took part in the voting.

Another bride dressed in a wedding dress went to the poll both to cast her vote at booth (PS 187) in Karnataka's Kaapu assembly constituency in Udupi District. Earlier in the day a bride from Makonahalli village in Mudigere, Chikkamagaluru district was seen outside poll both for the state assembly elections in her wedding attire on Wednesday morning.

Chikkamagaluru bride reaches poll booth in wedding attire

Newlywed couple shows placard on wedding day asking guests to vote on May 10

Earlier this month, a newlywed couple at Mulbagal in Karnataka's Kolar called on their relatives and guests to take part in voting on May 10, according to media reports. The picture of the bride and groom emerged on social media platforms, showing them holding placards asking nearly 600 invitees to vote without fail.

This time, the saffron party has taken a chance by contesting 50 new faces in its 224 candidate list, whereas those leaders who were denied tickets moved to the JDS and Congress parties. The voting process in Karnataka has started. This year, a total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to vote in the state's 58,545 polling places, where 2,615 candidates are contesting. To break the 38-year-old anti-incumbency factor in the state and win for a second consecutive term, the BJP and Congress have fielded some of their top brass in the major constituencies.