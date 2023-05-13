Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here's The Full List Of Winners

As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls is underway, the Congress party has managed to maintain a significant lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party with 130+ seats. While the saffron party is leading at over 60 seats, the Janata Dal (Secular) could secure only 20 seats in the state.

The magic number for the 224-member Karnataka legislature is 113. The results of the Karnataka Assembly polls are expected to play a major role in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Here’s the full list of constituencies and winners: