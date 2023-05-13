Last Updated:

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here's The Full List Of Winners

The Congress party has managed to maintain a significant lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Karnataka polls. Here's the full list of winners.

Karnataka Elections 2023
 
| Written By
Mahima Joshi
Karnataka Election Results

Image: PTI


As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls is underway, the Congress party has managed to maintain a significant lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party with 130+ seats. While the saffron party is leading at over 60 seats, the Janata Dal (Secular) could secure only 20 seats in the state.

The magic number for the 224-member Karnataka legislature is 113. The results of the Karnataka Assembly polls are expected to play a major role in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. 

Here’s the full list of constituencies and winners: 

Serial no. Candidate Constituency
1. RAMALINGA REDDY

B.T.M Layout
2. S.N. SUBBAREDDY

Bagepalli
3. M Krishnappa

Bangalore South
4.

SHARANU SALAGAR

Basavakalyan
5. RAVI SUBRAMANYA L.A.

Basavanagudi
6. ABHAY PATIL (BJP)

Belgaum Dakshin
7. B NAGENDRA (Congress)

Bellary
8. HARISH POONJA (BJP)

Belthangady
9. H.K. SURESH (BJP)

Belur
10. RAHIM KHAN (Congress) Bidar
11.

BASAVARAJ SHIVANNANAVAR (Congress)

Byadgi
12.

S. RAGHU (BJP)

READ | JP Nadda reiterates BJP's win prediction during roadshow in 'collapsed' JDS stronghold

C.V. Raman Nagar
13. T. RAGHUMURTHY (Congress)

Challakere
14. K. HARISH GOWDA (Congress)

Chamaraja
15. C. PUTTARANGASHETTY (Congress)

Chamarajanagar
16. B.Z.ZAMEER AHMED KHAN (Congress)

Chamrajpet
17.

UDAY B. GARUDACHAR (BJP)

READ | JDS to play kingmaker again? Exit poll predicts key role for HD Deve Gowda's party

Chickpet
18. C B SURESH BAABU (JDS)

Chikkanayakanahalli
19. DR. M.C. SUDHAKAR (Congress)

Chintamani
20. PRIYANK KHARGE (Congress)

Chittapur
21. VINAY KULKARNI (Congress)

Dharwad
22. DHEERAJ MUNIRAJ (BJP)

Doddaballapur
23.

H.M.Ganesh Prasad (Congress)

Gundlupet
24. SHARANA GOWDA KANDAKUR (JDS)

Gurmitkal
25.  KRISHNA NAYAKA (BJP)

Hadagalli
26.

NEMARAJANAIK K (JDS)

Hagaribommanahalli
27. DESHPANDE RAGHUNATH (Congress)

Haliyal
28. MANE SRINIVAS (Congress)

Hangal
29. M.R. MANJUNATH (JDS)

Hanur
30.  LATHA MALLIKARJUN (Independent)

Harapanahalli
31. SWAROOP PRAKASH (JDS)

Hassan
32. Suresha B S (Congress)

Hebbal
33. ANIL CHIKKAMADHU (Congress)

Heggadadevankote
34.

Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar (Congress)

Hirekerur
35. D.SUDHAKAR (Congress)

Hiriyur
36.

M.CHANDRAPPA (BJP)

Holalkere
37. SIDDU PATIL (BJP)

Homnabad
38. B. G. GOVINDAPPA (Congress)

Hosadurga
39. ABBAYYA PRASAD (Congress)

Hubli-Dharwad-East
40.  G.D. HARISH GOWDA (Congress)

 

Hungund

 
41.

B. A. BASAVARAJA (BJP)

READ | Karnataka: Shivakumar insists Congress will get majority even as JDS 'decides on alliance'

K.R. Pura
42. 

SANTOSH.S.LAD (Congress)

Kalghatgi

 

READ | JDS vs JDS: Party's Karnataka chief shuns spokesperson's statement on alliance decision
READ | Not in touch; HD Kumaraswamy's big disclosure over JDS alliance, says will accept verdict

Read: Karnataka Election 2023 updates

First Published:
COMMENT