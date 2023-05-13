Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here's The Full List Of Winners

Quick links:
As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly polls is underway, the Congress party has managed to maintain a significant lead over the Bharatiya Janata Party with 130+ seats. While the saffron party is leading at over 60 seats, the Janata Dal (Secular) could secure only 20 seats in the state.
The magic number for the 224-member Karnataka legislature is 113. The results of the Karnataka Assembly polls are expected to play a major role in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Here’s the full list of constituencies and winners:
|Serial no.
|Candidate
|Constituency
|1.
|RAMALINGA REDDY
|
B.T.M Layout
|2.
|S.N. SUBBAREDDY
|
Bagepalli
|3.
|M Krishnappa
|
Bangalore South
|4.
|
SHARANU SALAGAR
|
Basavakalyan
|5.
|RAVI SUBRAMANYA L.A.
|
Basavanagudi
|6.
|ABHAY PATIL (BJP)
|
Belgaum Dakshin
|7.
|B NAGENDRA (Congress)
|
Bellary
|8.
|HARISH POONJA (BJP)
|
Belthangady
|9.
|H.K. SURESH (BJP)
|
Belur
|10.
|RAHIM KHAN (Congress)
|Bidar
|11.
|
BASAVARAJ SHIVANNANAVAR (Congress)
|
Byadgi
|12.
|
S. RAGHU (BJP)
|
C.V. Raman Nagar
|13.
|T. RAGHUMURTHY (Congress)
|
Challakere
|14.
|K. HARISH GOWDA (Congress)
|
Chamaraja
|15.
|C. PUTTARANGASHETTY (Congress)
|
Chamarajanagar
|16.
|B.Z.ZAMEER AHMED KHAN (Congress)
|
Chamrajpet
|17.
|
UDAY B. GARUDACHAR (BJP)
|
Chickpet
|18.
|C B SURESH BAABU (JDS)
|
Chikkanayakanahalli
|19.
|DR. M.C. SUDHAKAR (Congress)
|
Chintamani
|20.
|PRIYANK KHARGE (Congress)
|
Chittapur
|21.
|VINAY KULKARNI (Congress)
|
Dharwad
|22.
|DHEERAJ MUNIRAJ (BJP)
|
Doddaballapur
|23.
|
H.M.Ganesh Prasad (Congress)
|
Gundlupet
|24.
|SHARANA GOWDA KANDAKUR (JDS)
|
Gurmitkal
|25.
|KRISHNA NAYAKA (BJP)
|
Hadagalli
|26.
|
NEMARAJANAIK K (JDS)
|
Hagaribommanahalli
|27.
|DESHPANDE RAGHUNATH (Congress)
|
Haliyal
|28.
|MANE SRINIVAS (Congress)
|
Hangal
|29.
|M.R. MANJUNATH (JDS)
|
Hanur
|30.
|LATHA MALLIKARJUN (Independent)
|
Harapanahalli
|31.
|SWAROOP PRAKASH (JDS)
|
Hassan
|32.
|Suresha B S (Congress)
|
Hebbal
|33.
|ANIL CHIKKAMADHU (Congress)
|
Heggadadevankote
|34.
|
Ujaneshwar Basavannappa Banakar (Congress)
|
Hirekerur
|35.
|D.SUDHAKAR (Congress)
|
Hiriyur
|36.
|
M.CHANDRAPPA (BJP)
|
Holalkere
|37.
|SIDDU PATIL (BJP)
|
Homnabad
|38.
|B. G. GOVINDAPPA (Congress)
|
Hosadurga
|39.
|ABBAYYA PRASAD (Congress)
|
Hubli-Dharwad-East
|40.
|G.D. HARISH GOWDA (Congress)
|
Hungund
|41.
|
B. A. BASAVARAJA (BJP)
|
K.R. Pura
|42.
|
SANTOSH.S.LAD (Congress)
|
Kalghatgi