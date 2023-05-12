Karnataka Election Results 2023 Live Streaming: Counting To Begin At 8 Am; Where To Watch?

The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections, which is expected to be a fierce contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress with a possibility of Janata Dal (Secular) playing a key role in the formation of the new government, will take place on Saturday.

The electoral fortunes of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah and JD(S)' HD Kumaraswamy among others will be known on May 13. The polling took place on May 10 to elect representatives to the 224-member Assembly.

Karnataka election results 2023: Date and time

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am in 36 centres across the state on Saturday. Initial trends will emerge as soon as counting starts but a clear picture about the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day.

Necessary security arrangements have been made across the state to prevent any untoward incidents on counting day. Karnataka had registered a "record" turnout of 73.19% voters on Wednesday.

Karnataka election results 2023 live streaming: Where to watch?

Karnataka polls: Exit Poll Prediction

The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted a slight edge to Congress over the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP while indicating the possibility of a hung assembly.

According to the exit poll, Congress is projected to get 94 to 108 seats in the state assembly. BJP is likely to get 85 to 100 seats, followed by JD(S) with 24-32 seats. Independents and other party candidates are projected to get 2-6 seats.

It also remains to be seen whether JD(S), which is led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, will emerge as "kingmaker" or "king" in case of a hung verdict.

In the outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, Congress 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).