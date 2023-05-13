Karnataka Election Results | Congress In Touch With 10 Independent Candidates: Sources

Amid the ongoing speculations that the grand old party is trying to get in touch with the candidates of other smaller parties and independents, Republic has learnt that the Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, met last on Friday night to discuss the strategy of the party post results. Sources have revealed that the Congress party is already in contact with 10 independent candidates ahead of the announcement of Karnataka results. Notably, Siddaramaiah himself called all the independent candidates.

According to sources, the Congress party is also keenly looking at the performance of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) in the Belagavi district, where Karnataka and Maharashtra are indulged in a six-decade-old border dispute.

Congress eyes NCP candidate

Apart from this, the grand old party is also monitoring the result of the National Congress Party (NCP) candidate R Shankar from Ranebennur, who was a former BJP MLC. Notably, the NCP entered the Karnataka poll fray in April after its ‘national party’ status was dropped by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Interestingly, following the entry of NCP in Karnataka, its chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi giving rise to speculations that the NCP might become an alliance partner of Congress post-elections.

Congress escalates effort to gain max support

In efforts to gain maximum support for Karnataka polls, the Congress party is reportedly contacted Gauribidanur's independent candidate, Puttaswamy Gowda.

The Congress camp is also in touch with Gali Janardhana Reddy, the leader who floated the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha party in December last year. Notably, Janardhana Reddy is the candidate from Gangavati in the Koppal district.