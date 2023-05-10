Karnataka Election: Third Gender Voters Cast Their Votes; Cheer The Festival Of Democracy

Quick links:
Image: Twitter
Excited about casting their votes under their chosen gender identity in the Assembly election, the transgender voters in Karnataka flaunted their inked fingers and cheered the festival of democracy.
ದಾವಣಗೆರೆ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಹರಿಹರ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಬೇತೂರು ಹಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ತೃತೀಯ ಲಿಂಗಿ ಮತದಾರರು ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ ಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೆ ಮೆರಗು ತಂದಿದ್ದಾರೆ.@ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/owQHgVLhq7— Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) May 10, 2023
Notably, the election in Karnataka is being conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 13. While the Congress and BJP are bound to clash, other political parties in the run include the Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party. Furthermore, till 1 pm, 37.25% voter turnout was recorded.
Taking to Twitter, the Chief Electoral Officer stated that people who cast their votes for the first time in polling stations were given certificates by the District Returning Officers.
"The young men and women who cast their votes for the first time in polling station number 101 of Kadur Assembly Constituency were given certificates by the District Returning Officers for their participation in the elections,” the Chief Electoral Officer tweeted.
ಕಡೂರು ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 101 ರಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದ ಯುವಕ ಯುವತಿಯರಿಗೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾಗವಹಿಸಿದ್ದಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ವತಿಯಿಂದ ಸರ್ಟಿಫಿಕೇಟ್ಸ್ ನೀಡಲಾಯಿತು.@SpokespersonECI@ECISVEEP#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/1Q3aPMzClp— Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka (@ceo_karnataka) May 10, 2023
In Kanakagiri- 61 Assembly Constituency, Dhanapur village polling station- 235, a wheelchair facility has been provided for the convenience of the differently-abled and elderly to vote.
ಕನಕಗಿರಿ- 61 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ವ್ಯಾಪ್ತಿಯ ಢಣಾಪುರ ಗ್ರಾ.ಪಂ.ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆ- 235 ರಲ್ಲಿ ವಿಶೇಷಚೇತನರು, ವಯೋವೃದ್ಧರಿಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಲು ಅನುಕೂಲಕ್ಕಾಗಿ ವಿಲ್ ಚೇರ್ ಅವಕಾಶವನ್ನು ಕಲ್ಪಿಸಲಾಗಿದ್ದು.ಸದುಪಯೋಗ ಪಡೆದು ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ ಮತದಾರರು.@ceo_karnataka @ECISVEEP #KarnatakaElections2023 #karnatakaPoll2023 #ceokarnataka pic.twitter.com/e9uLifWKOg— Koppal Zilla Panchayat (@ZP_Koppal) May 10, 2023
