Karnataka Election: Third Gender Voters Cast Their Votes; Cheer The Festival Of Democracy

Excited about casting their votes under their chosen gender identity in the Assembly election, the transgender voters in Karnataka flaunted their inked fingers and cheered the festival of democracy.

Notably, the election in Karnataka is being conducted in a single phase, with the counting of votes scheduled to be held on Saturday, May 13. While the Congress and BJP are bound to clash, other political parties in the run include the Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), and National People's Party. Furthermore, till 1 pm, 37.25% voter turnout was recorded.

First-time voters certified for participation

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Electoral Officer stated that people who cast their votes for the first time in polling stations were given certificates by the District Returning Officers.

"The young men and women who cast their votes for the first time in polling station number 101 of Kadur Assembly Constituency were given certificates by the District Returning Officers for their participation in the elections,” the Chief Electoral Officer tweeted.

Differently-abled senior citizens cast vote in Dhanapur

In Kanakagiri- 61 Assembly Constituency, Dhanapur village polling station- 235, a wheelchair facility has been provided for the convenience of the differently-abled and elderly to vote.