Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and veteran BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa in conversation with Republic Media Network reflected on the exit poll results on Wednesday, May 10. On the question of BJP not getting the halfway mark, he stated, “According to the numbers they are showing 100 numbers but according to me we are going to get absolute majority and we are going to form the government, there is no doubt about it and you will see after the counting we will get 115 to 120.”

Upon being asked about a possible post-poll alliance with the JD(S), the Lingayat leader said, “It is too early to say anything, afterwards we will take some decision but according to me we will get absolute majority.”

When the veteran leader was asked about supporting Basavaraj Bommai’s candidature for the CM chair, he said, “I have no objection, only thing is these decisions (can be taken) from the central leadership only. I cannot take any decision. According to me, now also I am telling you that we will get absolute majority.”

What transpired in 2018?

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the JD(S) won 37 seats, while the Congress got 80 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats and became the state's largest party, but fell short of winning a majority. The saffron party gained 64 seats in 2018, up from the 40 seats it had won in the previous elections.

Additionally, the then-Congress Chief Minister Siddaramaiah resigned and the party supported HD Kumaraswamy to form the government in the state in an effort to prevent the BJP from doing so. As a result, HD Kumaraswamy, the member of the third-largest party in the state, was sworn in as chief minister.

On May 23, 2018, the government was established after both parties formed a post-poll alliance.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the state, however, was only in power for only a short period when 13 MLAs from the Congress and 3 MLAs from the JD(S) resigned from their positions in the legislative assembly in July 2019. As a result, the alliance government lost its majority in the state parliament. Following this, BS Yediyurappa claimed to form the state's government, and the BJP did so in Karnataka under his leadership.

But on July 28, 2021, BS Yediyurappa resigned due to an unexpected political development inside the BJP, and Basavaraj Bommai took his place as the state's 17th chief minister.

Karnataka Republic P-MARQ Exit Poll

At the conclusion of the Karnataka elections 2023 on May 10 at 6:00 p.m., the Republic P-MARQ exit poll suggested that Congress might win the most constituency victories overall. The Janata Dal (Secular), led by HD Kumaraswamy, has the ability to act as a kingmaker while the BJP is predicted to finish in second place. The Republic P-MARQ Karnataka exit poll predicts the following seat share for each party.

The BJP is expected to win 85 to 100 seats, while Congress is likely to win 94 to 108 seats (40%). A seat share of 24-32 seats (17%) are anticipated to be won by JDS and others with 2–6 seats (7%).

Exit Poll Methodology

The Exit Poll Survey was conducted in all districts across the state of Karnataka. The sample size of the survey was 21,432. The methodology is random stratified sampling using predominantly three techniques Field surveys, CATI, and IDIs with key people in districts and assembly constituencies. We then use a probabilistic model to determine the number of seats a party is going to win from the estimated vote share. The survey results have been adjusted in proportion to reflect the state and district population across age groups, religion, gender and caste. The questions in the survey were designed to reflect the current scenario electorally and politically and to gauge the critical factors that might play a role in the voting preference of a voter. There is an error margin of 3%.