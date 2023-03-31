Karnataka Elections 2023: AAP Releases Second List Of 60 Candidates For Assembly Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Karnataka unit on Friday, March 31, released the second list of candidates ahead of the assembly elections on May 10. This second list comprising 60 candidates adds to the first list of 80 candidates that was released on March 20, with AAP making efforts to contest on all 224 assembly constituencies.

The party leaders earlier claimed that AAP will give adequate representation to people from all sections of society. As per the latest list of 60 candidates, the party has fielded Rajesh GS in the Varuna constituency, from where former CM Siddaramaiah is contesting polls. Further, BJP is likely to give the ticket to BS Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra from the constituency.

Prithvi Reddy, AAP state convener, has also claimed that 14 farmers have been given tickets in the second list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023. "We have already released the names of 80 candidates and today we have released 60 more. In the second list, there are 11 women, 14 farmers, 18 lawyers, six doctors, 23 engineers and a retired BMTC bus conductor,” he added.

The development comes after AAP on Wednesday released the party's manifesto for Karnataka polls. It made 10 promises that includes 300 units of free electricity per month, 80 per cent reservation to locals in jobs, and 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs if voted to power.

The party has also promised that Kannada proficiency will be made mandatory for state government jobs and the party will generate 2 lakh jobs per annum to fill up the vacant posts in various state government departments. AAP leader Sanjay Singh, while releasing the party's manifesto in Bengaluru, said, "It's not just a poll manifesto, it's a list of 10 guarantees which we will fulfil as we did in Delhi and Punjab," news agency PTI reported.

AAP makes SC lawyer, BBMP officer party's candidates

In the first list of 80 candidates, AAP provided its ticket to several government officers and employees including former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officer K Mathai (Shanti Nagar), and Supreme Court lawyer Brijesh Kalappa from Chickpet. Other prominent personalities in the first list were B T Naganna (Rajajinagar), Mohan Dasari (C V Raman Nagar), Shanthala Damle (Mahalakshmi Layout), and Ajay Gowda from Padmanabhanagar.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has also released its first list of 124 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka polls. The party fielded Siddaramaiah from Varuna and party chief DK Shivakumar from the Kanakapura assembly constituency. However, the BJP is yet to release the list of its candidates, with the election due on May 10 on all 224 seats and the counting of votes on May 13.