Karnataka Elections 2023: Basavaraj Bommai, DK Shivakumar And Other Key Candidates In Fray

Karnataka is all set for the high-voltage assembly elections on May 10, Wednesday. Results of the elections will be declared on May 13. Elections this year will witness competition between three major parties -- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). Top leaders such as Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, veteran Congress leader Siddaramiah and JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy are leaving no stone unturned to win the crucial polls.

Here is a list of the key candidates to watch out for in the election:

Basavaraj Bommai

The Chief Minister of Karnataka is contesting from Shiggaon constituency, his stronghold where he has been an MLA thrice since 2008 and the BJP veteran is seeking a fourth consecutive term there.

Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be fighting from the Varuna constituency. The Congress leader has also stated that this will be the last election. Siddaramaiah has made no secret of his chief ministerial ambitions. "I am in the competition to become the next chief minister of Karnataka if the party comes to power," he had said in an exclusive conversation with Republic.

Jagadish Shettar

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Jagadish Shettar will be fighting from the Hubli-Dharwad-Central constituency. Last month, he resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after being denied a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections and went on to join the grand old party.

Mahesh Tenginkai

The BJP has fielded Mahesh Tenginkai from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

Exuding confidence about the fight in Hubli constituency with Shettar he said, "BJP wants the new generation to enter politics. I am confident of winning from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency seat."

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar is contesting from the Kanakapura constituency for the crucial assembly polls. He took charge of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) from Dinesh Gundu Rao in 2020. Shivakumar is another leader who has thrown in his hat in the chief ministerial contest. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Shivakumar said: "Who said I don't have any aspiration? I'm a politician and not a sanyasi. My duty is to bring Congress party to power and the party high command will decide. The leadership will take its call on the democratic political process."

HD Kumaraswamy

The JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy will be fighting from the Channapatna constituency against BJP's CP Yogeshwara.

Channapatna in Ramanagara district is witnessing a battle between two-time Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and BJP's C P Yogeshwara. Both belong to the dominant Vokkaliga community in the region.

BY Vijayendra

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra will be contesting from the Shikaripura constituency in the upcoming Karnataka polls. With Yediyurappa, the BJP stalwart from Karnataka, announcing his retirement from electoral politics ahead of the crucial polls, the saffron camp decided to pass the responsibility of the BJP stronghold to his son.

G Parameshwara

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister is fighting from the Tumakuru constituency. The senior Congress leader has been contesting the elections since 1989 and has also served as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.