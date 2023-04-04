Karnataka Elections 2023: Basavaraj Bommai To Remain BJP CM Face, Inform Sources

Basavaraj Bommai is most likely to remain as the Chief Minister face of the BJP if the party manages to retain power after the Karnataka elections 2023. Sources say that Bommai is still the top choice for the CM's post if the BJP win for the second consecutive time, something which has not happened in several years. In the days leading up to the elections scheduled for May 10, the Karnataka CM has reiterated that he is confident of BJP retaining power with a full majority.

Bommai's journey to the CM's post

Son of late former CM and Union Minister SR Bommai, the Karnataka CM was elevated to his current post on July 28, 2021. His path to the CM's post was clear after B S Yediyurappa stepped down and his council of ministers was dissolved. Bommai, who will contest the elections from Haveri's Shiggaon, previously led the Home Ministry, law ministry and the ministry of parliamentary affairs under Yediyurappa's leadership.

While he confirmed his constituency for the upcoming polls, constituencies of the rest of the candidates will be announced on April 8 when the BJP releases its first list. Bommai, earlier on April 4, said that the party would conduct meetings for the next two days to finalise the name of the candidates.

The Congress party, on the other hand, has already released its first list of 124 candidates, featuring names of DK Shivakumar from Kanakapura and Siddaramaiah from the Varuna assembly constituency. However, the top leadership is taking calls to decide on Siddaramaiah's second seat to contest the election. The elections are being conducted to elect candidates on 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly in a single-phase poll and the results will be announced on May 13.

Amid speculations of a tough battle between the BJP, Congress and JD(S) led by HD Kumaraswamy, Bommai is confident of a big victory and that too with few surprises. "Certainly, there is a plan for new experiments in certain constituencies and they will happen. Some seats will give a surprise result," he said. "You are going to see it in the days to come. Both our workers and leaders are confident."