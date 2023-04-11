BJP First List For Karnataka Polls Out, Bommai Keeps Shiggaon, 52 Out Of 189 Fresh Faces

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the first list of candidates for the Assembly elections in Karnataka. Elections in Karnataka are scheduled for May 10. Results will be declared on May 13. The first list of the BJP comprises names of 189 candidates. The Karnataka Assembly is composed of 224 members. In the BJP list for Karnataka elections, there are 30 OBC candidates, 30 from Scheduled Castes and 16 Scheduled Tribes, according to BJP leader Arun Singh. Of the 189 candidates fielded, 52 are new faces, of which eight are women. Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, will be contesting the polls from his traditional Shiggaon seat.

While announcing the list of candidates for the Karnataka elections, BJP leader Arun Singh said, "Congress party is shrinking and in Karnataka, there is division and groupism. On the other hand, JDS is a sinking ship."

Among the candidates named in the first list, nine are doctors, five advocates, three academicians, one retired IAS officer, one retired IPS officer, three retired government employees and eight social activists.

BJP leader Dharmendra Prasad said, "The candidates have been selected to bring in a new generation leadership and fresh ideas, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is Karnataka poll-incharge for the party."

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra will contest from his father's Shikaripura constituency. Yediyurappa had earlier bowed out of the electoral contest. CT Ravi, another big leader of the Karnataka BJP, will contest from his traditional Chikmagalur seat.

BJP Press Briefing at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/MTwKMQKlhb — BJP (@BJP4India) April 11, 2023

Karnataka minister R Ashoka will contest against state Congress chief DK Shivakumar in Kanakapura, to fight from one more seat. On the other hand, Karnataka minister V Somanna will contest against ex-CM Siddaramaiah of Congress in Varuna, to fight from one more seat.

The party's Central Election Committee had met on Sunday and senior party leaders, including those from the state, held hectic parleys since then to finalise the list by incorporating the suggestions made at the meeting, attended among others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Check out the full first list of BJP candidates here:

The period for filing nominations begins from April 13 and will continue till April 20.

The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was the last among major political parties in Karnataka to come out with a list of candidates. The Congress, the Janata Dal (Secular) and even the newest-entrant, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced list of candidates before the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)