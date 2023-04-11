Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP Releases Its Own Rendition Of 'Naatu Naatu'; Watch

The ruling party in Karnataka, BJP, on Tuesday released its own rendition of the Oscar-winning song "Naatu Naatu" from the Telugu film "RRR" as political parties prepare for the important Karnataka assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party substituted the lyrics "Naatu Naatu" with "Modi Modi" in the election campaign song and emphasised the successes of the saffron party in the state.

Some folks can be seen in the video performing the hook step to the thrilling tune "Naatu Naatu". In the campaign song, the saffron party emphasised on the BJP's accomplishments in the state during the previous three years, including the construction of the Shivamogga Airport, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, metro lines, and other projects.

Naatu Naatu bags an Oscar

During the 95th Academy Awards, the superhit song won Best Original Song, defeating superstars like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Audiences all over the world have been enthralled by its entrancing tempo and beats.

The song previously made history in January when it became the first original song from India to win a Golden Globe. It also received the Critics' Choice Award for best song during the same month.

The song is "the pride of every Indian", composer MM Keeravani stated while accepting the Oscar.

The release of election songs is not new in India. During the Uttar Pradesh elections, music fever was quite prominent. Each song, from UP me Sab ba by Ravi Kishan to UP mein ka ba by Neha Singh Rathore, garnered its specific audience.

Karnataka elections

It is important to note that polling for the Karnataka elections is scheduled for May 10. The major contenders for power in the state are the ruling BJP, and opposition parties Congress and JDS. For BJP, Karnataka acts as its launchpad for more expansion in the south. Whereas, for Congress, winning in the state is important because it is failing to hold its ground in several states.