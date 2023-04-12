Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP Releases Second List Of 23 Candidates; See Details

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the second list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. The party has also fielded some fresh faces in some constituencies for the Assembly polls, scheduled to be held on May 10. The development came a day after the saffron party released the first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming polls which included the names of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra and party's National General Secretary CT Ravi.

According to the list, the party has named two women in the list of 23 candidates -- Lalitha Anapur from Gurmitkal and Ashwini Sampangi who will contest from Kolar Gold Field.

With the release of the second list, the BJP has now named a total of 212 candidates for the crucial Assembly elections. The party is yet to announce 12 more names for the 224-member Assembly. Notably, the name of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar is missing from the second list despite him being insistent about fighting the elections.

Jagadish Shettar's name missing

Amid the ongoing confrontation in the party regarding the contest of ex-Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in the state election, the senior leader's name is missing from the second list. The list does not include the name of BJP candidate for the Hubballi seat from where senior leader Jagadish Shettar wants to contest the 2023 Karnataka elections.

The six-time MLA remained adamant on fighting the upcoming polls despite receiving a call from the BJP High Command asking him to announce his retirement from electoral politics to make room for the younger leaders. However, the BJP leader clarified that he will remain active in politics for the next 10-15 years.