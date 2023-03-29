Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Bommai Confident Of BJP Winning; Kharge Fires Corrupt Jibe

With Karnataka Assembly elections dates to be announced on Wednesday, March 29, political parties including the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD (S)) are gearing up for polls. Leaders of all the three parties have been addressing rallies and meetings of their party supporters and also levelling allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday stated the saffron party is ready for the upcoming election and is waiting for the Election Commission of India to announce the dates. Bommai stated he was confident that the BJP will return to power in the state.

"The party and the government are absolutely ready for the elections. Preparations are already underway. We are just waiting for the ECI to announce the dates. We are sure to come back to power with a huge majority," said CM Bommai.

In response to Congress leader DK Shivakumar's recent video in which he can be allegedly seen showering Rs 500 note in the poll-bound state, Bommai stated, "Shivakumar does everything and blatantly uses all kinds of power. Congress thinks that the people (of Karnataka) are beggars but the people will teach them. People are the real owners".

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, too, launched a scathing attack on the Central and Karnataka government by calling them corrupt. “In Karnataka, there is a 40 per cent commission government as crores of cash were raided yet no action was taken,” he alleged. Kharge also attacked the Centre asking why it was supporting the Adani group. “This government is itself corrupt and then calls other parties corrupt,” he added.

Karnataka elections 2023, EC to announce poll schedule today

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections 2023 on Wednesday. The poll panel has issued an invite to announce the election schedule at 11.30 am. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends on May 24.

The elections in the state are scheduled to be held before May 2023. All the political parties, including the BJP and the Congress, have started campaigning in the state.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state and made a strong pitch for the saffron party.

The Congress had released the first list of 124 candidates on March 25, which included the name of former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and state party chief DK Shivakumar.