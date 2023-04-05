Karnataka Elections 2023: Freebies Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized As Campaigning Picks Up

As election fever picks up in Karnataka, instances of unaccounted cash and gift items to lure voters are also coming to light. While the electorate will vote in Karnataka Assembly election 2023 on May 10, the poll officials and enforcement agencies have been busy implementing the Model Code of Conduct. They have made seizures totalling nearly Rs 70 crore in the poll-bound state since the MCC came into force on March 29, the date the Election Commission of India announced the schedule.

According to a press release by the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, till Wednesday, the seizures included cash (Rs 22.75 crore), liquor (Rs 24.45 crore) and freebies (Rs 12 crore).

As many as 526 FIRs, too, have been registered in connection with the seizures. ".....the worth of total seizure which includes cash, material, liquor, drug etc total to Rs 69,36,17,467", it said.

The seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled to about Rs 58 crore during the March 9 to March 27 period.

While voting will take place in a single phase on May 10 for all the 224 Assembly constituencies of Karnataka, the counting will be three days later on May 13 and results will be declared simultaneously. A total of 58,282 polling stations will be set up in 224 Assembly constituencies of the state with the average voter per polling station at 883. The Election Commission of India will webcast the voting process from 50 per cent of polling stations.

“For an enhanced voter experience, 1320 polling stations will be managed by women officials,” Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar had announced while giving details of the schedule on March 29, 2023. For informed voting, all the information including “Criminal Antecedents” of the candidates, if any, is available on the KYC App of ECI and on the https://affidavit.eci.gov.in portal.

Rajeev Kumar also announced that for an ensure free, fair and inducement-free elections, the awareness and cooperation of citizens are key. “Citizens can report any kind of electoral malpractices to the ECI through cVigil App. For every complaint, there will be a response within 100 minutes,” stated the CEC.

The main contest is between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) parties.