Karnataka Elections 2023: I-T Raids Potential Congress Candidate Gurappa Naidu & His Aide

Income Tax department (I-T) raided Congress leader Gurappa Naidu in Bengaluru on April 5. He is a ticket aspirant from the Padmanabhanagar constituency in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The house of the Congress leader and the jewellery shop of his close associate Basappa at the Avenue road was raided by I-T officials in the state capital.

Raids and searches were conducted at the residence and the office of the Congress ticket aspirant Naidu. A five-member I-T team with the local police officials carried out the raids in the South Bengaluru location. Additionally, a close aide of Basappa, who is a wholesale gold merchant in the city and a prominent name in the Jewellery Association of Karnataka, was also raided.

Potential Congress contestant raided

Gurappa Naidu is likely to contest against the BJP leader and the current revenue minister R Ashoka in the upcoming assembly elections. The raids are ongoing across locations in Bengaluru, informed sources.

This comes after an emergency press conference was addressed on the night of April 4 in Lodhi estate at K C Venugopal’s residence, where Karnataka Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, KPCC president DK Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala had stated that the Congress leaders are being targeted.

It’s important to note the Election duty officials on April 4 seized 8.6 kg of gold worth Rs 1.47 crore and cash of Rs 3.37 crore in Bengaluru. In its daily bulletin, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Karnataka said the flying squad and police seized gold worth ₹ 1.47 crore in C V Raman Nagar constituency whereas the Income Tax Department seized ₹3.37 crore cash in Padmanabha Nagar constituency. This besides, 47,030 litres of liquor was seized.

The single-phase elections in Karnataka are slated for May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.