Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Stage Set For High Stakes Polls In Southern State

Quick links:
Image: ANI
The massive campaign for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election came to an end on May 8 as all three political parties - the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) - made one last push to woo the voters. READ FULL STORY HERE.
With the Congress accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the law by issuing appeals to Karnataka voters through social media during the "silence period", sources in the Election Commission on Tuesday said such appeals made outside the polling area do not come under the ambit of the existing law. The law, as exists, prohibits the act "in any polling area" only, they said. READ FULL STORY HERE.
The Congress on Tuesday petitioned the Election Commission seeking immediate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appeals to Karnataka voters "in violation" of the model code, and said it was "a litmus test" for the poll body's capacity and willingness to enforce laws. READ FULL STORY HERE.
The voting for the single-phase Karnataka elections will take place on Wednesday, May 10. After the polling concludes, all eyes will be focused on the Exit Poll results that could hold a clue to people’s mood in the southern state. Republic P-MARQ Exit poll will bring you the correct projections before the results are declared on May 13. The state is witnessing a trilateral contest among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Janata Dal (Secular). READ FULL STORY HERE.
On the eve of polling in Karnataka, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday appealed to voters, especially first-timers, to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise. Karnataka has more than 5.3 crore electors, including 11.71 lakh first-time voters, spread across 224 constituencies. READ FULL STORY HERE.
The Karnataka elections 2023 are scheduled for May 10 and the results of the polls will be announced on May 13. Voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm and as many as 2,615 candidates are in the fray in 224 assembly constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and the Congress, led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are the top contenders in Karnataka, while the Janata Dal (Secular), led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy, is likely to play kingmaker. READ FULL STORY HERE.
As many as 11.71 lakh people will cast their votes for the first time during the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 on May 10. These new voters will have the indelible ink applied to their index fingers as proof that they exercised their voting right in the Karnataka elections. Once applied, this ink will not vanish for several weeks, even months. But what is the indelible ink and how does it work? READ FULL STORY HERE.