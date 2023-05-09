Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Stage Set For High Stakes Polls In Southern State

The Karnataka elections 2023 are scheduled for May 10 and the results of the polls will be announced on May 13. Voting will take place between 7 am and 6 pm and as many as 2,615 candidates are in the fray in 224 assembly constituencies. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and the Congress, led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are the top contenders in Karnataka, while the Janata Dal (Secular), led by former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy, is likely to play kingmaker. READ FULL STORY HERE.