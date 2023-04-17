Karnataka elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi launches fresh attack on BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused the ruling BJP and RSS of attacking democracy and spreading hatred and violence in the country.

He also appealed to the people to support the Congress and ensure that the party wins at least 150 seats in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, and comes to power with a full majority.

"Bidar is Basavanna's (12th century social reformer) 'karma bhoomi'. If someone first spoke about democracy and showed the path towards democracy it was Basavanna. It is sad that today across the country, people from RSS and BJP are attacking democracy," Gandhi said.

Addressing a public meeting here, he alleged that BJP and RSS are attacking Basavanna's ideals of- equal partnership, equal opportunities, and that everyone should move ahead together.

"They are spreading hatred and violence in Hindustan, and they are taking away money from poor and weaker section people and giving it to two or three rich people," he added.

AICC General Secretaries K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala (in-charge of Karnataka), KPCC working president and candidate from Bhalki Assembly seat Eshwar Khandre were among those present.

Expressing confidence about the Congress coming to power, Gandhi said the party government's first cabinet meeting will take a decision on implementing its poll guarantees.

The Congress party has announced four poll 'guarantees' — 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), and Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), on coming to power in the state.

He said the Congress will not make "false promises" like Prime Minister Narendra Modi did regarding depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account and war against black money, among others, and will fulfill its promises immediately after coming to power.

"Whoever becomes the Chief Minister of Karnataka, will convert guarantees into law, on the first day after coming to power," he added.

Further claiming credit on behalf of the Congress for implementing Article 371(J), which grants special status to six backward districts of Hyderabad-Karnataka region (renamed as Kalyana Karnataka) including Bidar, Gandhi said, it has helped lakhs of people and it shows that his party always walks the talk.

"Our poll guarantees will help Karnataka's poor, farmers, small traders and those in need and not two to three super rich like Adani," he said.

Noting that he raised questions on BJP's "corruption" in Parliament, Gandhi said he only asked Narendra Modi as to what was his relationship with Adani that he has given India's ports, airports and complete resources to one person, following which he was disqualified as an Member of Parliament.

"I asked what and why it was done. Also I asked- Rs 20,000 crore that are in Adani's shell companies is whose money?" he said, alleging for this his mikes were switched off in the Parliament and that he was not allowed to speak.

"Later I was disqualified from Lok Sabha. They are so scared about me questioning them about corruption in Parliament, that they have removed me from Parliament," he added.

Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of rampant corruption and "40 per cent commission" , the former AICC president said, when the contractors' association wrote a letter in this regard to PM Modi, who makes speeches against corruption, there is no answer to it so far.

Listing out alleged corruption scandals in the state like those relating to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, jobs , PSI recruitment scam, he further said, in speeches PM says he is against corruption, but is "quiet" on what is happening in Karnataka.

"They (BJP govt) are taking 40 per cent commission, give them (only) 40 seats this time," he said.

Suggesting that BJP uses the money (allegedly) looted from people through corruption to buy MLAs, Gandhi urged people to ensure that Congress wins at least 150 seats, because they (BJP) will make attempts to buy MLAs.

"So it is necessary that Congress wins the election with full majority in Karnataka. The vote you cast should be against corruption and a 40 per cent commission government," he added.

Gandhi also urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the 2011 census' caste-based OBC categorisation data in the public domain, and also demanded the 50 per cent cap on reservation be removed.

"Modi only speaks about OBCs, but will not release the data, but the Congress soon after coming to power will do it," he added.