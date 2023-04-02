Karnataka Elections 2023: What Is JD(S) Strategy For Polls? Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda Reveals

Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy is spearheading the campaign for his party for the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls on May 10. With Karnataka poll results on May 13, the way political winds move is set to serve as a bellwether for other state assembly elections and 2024 general elections. This time, a two-time CM, Kumaraswamy, the son of JD(S) chief and ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is taking chance on his party's five-point programme. At the conclusion of the 99-day Pancharatna Yatra, Kumaraswamy promised an economic assistance scheme for farmers, waiving off loans of women self-help groups, medical assistance of Rs 40 lakh, making government English and Kannada-medium schools and setting up 30-bed hospitals with free dialysis and lab facilities in all panchayat centres of Karnataka.

Mysuru only strong base for JD(S) in Karnataka?

The Karnataka assembly has 224 seats and requires a political party to cross the halfway mark of 113 seats to claim power status. In the past, political rivals of the JD(s) have claimed that Mysuru has been the strongest base in Karnataka for the JD(S), but only expansion of the party can help it in retaining power. While commenting party's expansion, former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch, H D Deve Gowda, in an interview with the PTI, said, "That we are limited to Mysuru is a clever propaganda of the national parties."

"We have always had MLAs from across the state and from across communities. Somebody has to go through the list of MLAs and constituencies since 1999 to understand what I am saying. Yes, the Mysore region has offered us maximum support and we are grateful for that. This time we will be far more successful in all regions of the state."

JD(S) is also seen batting on the electoral grounds urging people not to fall for the assurances made by the BJP and the Congress. Earlier in March 2023, JD(S) Kumaraswamy slammed the BJP-led NDA government for their government schemes including Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission, alleging that the party has looted thousands of crores by implementing these schemes. Meanwhile, JD(S) in Karnataka is seeking votes in the name of an inclusive society and development vision- the Pancharatna programme.

What 2018 election result show?

In the Karnataka 2018 polls, the state assembly was left hung, with no political party able to cross the halfway mark of 113. JD(S) managed to win 36 seats out of 224 and entered into a coalition with the Congress that had 78 seats. The alliance saw HD Kumaraswamy sworn in as the new Chief Minister, succeeding Congress' Siddaramaiah who served his term from 2013 to 2018.

However, the coalition government in 2018 did not last for more than a year as the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, formed the government. With the BJP government, BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as CM, but he resigned in 2021, with Basavaraj Bommai becoming his successor.