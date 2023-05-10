Karnataka Elections 2023: Who Has The Edge In The Poll-bound State

As voting for the single-phase election for 224 members State Legislative Assembly began at 7 am on Wednesday, May 10, an opinion poll has shown that Congress has the edge in the poll-bound state. As the stakes are high in Karnataka elections, the parties in contention -- BJP, Congress, and JD(S) have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings.

High-stakes battle in Karnataka

The Prime Minister held 20 rallies in the state, the same as in 2018, along with roadshows in Bengaluru. In the current Assembly, the BJP, which came to power after the Congress-JDS alliance collapsed in 2019 after more than a dozen MLAs jumped to the saffron party, holds 119 seats. The Congress has 75 seats and the JD(S) has 28 while two seats are vacant.

The Congress initially centred its campaign in Karnataka around its state leaders like Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, party chief Mallikarajun Kharge gave it momentum and thereby prepared the pitch for the party's top leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to join in.