Karnataka Elections 2023: Why Is EC Holding Polls Mid-week On May 10? All You Need To Know

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on March 29 announced May 10 as the voting date for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023. Expressing concerns over 'urban apathy', CEC Rajiv Kumar stated that the poll panel has kept the election day on a Wednesday, on purpose, to increase the participation of voters.

While announcing the voting day for the 224-seat Karnataka Assembly, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, “We have kept the date of the election on Wednesday because if it had been on Monday, it could have been combined with Saturday and Sunday, and had it been Tuesday, the voter could have gone out by taking a day off. In the case of Wednesday, taking two days off is a little difficult."

He added that the EC has kept the voting day midweek as the poll panel has observed that people use the voting day in urban areas as a holiday on weekends.

CEC Rajiv Kumar urged the voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise in the election process. Voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm on Wednesday and the results will be out on May 13, EC said.

Voting begins for the single-phase election for the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly.#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/pgnUktJdGa — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

EC has also taken note of urban apathy trends in the recent elections held in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. To tackle the same, the Election Commission officials also organised several campaigns in Karnataka schools and organisations to spread awareness among young voters about the importance of elections.

Karnataka Elections: 2,615 candidates in fray

The Karnataka assembly polls are being conducted in a single phase on May 10 to elect the candidates for 224 seats. According to the EC, as many as 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across the state. In the 224 assembly constituencies, a total of 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

The Election Commission data also shows that among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 are female and 4,927 are in the 'others' category. While among the candidates contesting the elections, 2,430 are male, 184 are female and one is from the third gender.