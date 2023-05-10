Karnataka Elections 2023: Will JD(S) Play Role Of Kingmaker Again?

The major political parties contesting the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 are BJP, which is looking to rewrite a 38-year-old history, Congress which is seeking to wrest power from the saffron camp, and the Janata Dal (Secular) which has never been in power on its own since party's formation in 1999 but had enjoyed power twice, with both BJP (2006) and Congress (2018).

The state of Karnataka in the recent elections has witnessed a hung assembly and that again brings in the possibility for the JD(S) to play the role of kingmaker. During the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka with 104 seats. However, JD(S) played the role of the kingmaker and stitched an alliance with Congress, and formed the government, which didn't last for long.

However, in the 2023 elections campaigning trail, BJP MLA Preetham Gowda hinted that JD(S) will play the alliance cards with the BJP instead of Congress as it happened in 2018. While addressing a poll rally in Karnataka’s Mysuru, he said, "I’m telling you this so that you understand. If you vote for the JD(S), it’s like voting for the BJP. HD Deve Gowda and PM Modi have already finished talking about this. JD(S) will get 20-25 seats."

BJP-JD(S) alliance on cards?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to go solo in this election with the hope to get an absolute majority in the 224-member assembly. Union Home Minister and BJP's poll strategist, Amit Shah is hopeful of 150 seats this time, clearing out every speculation of an alliance with the JD(S). While casting the vote, veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa also cleared the air by stating that the question of any alliance doesn't arise as the BJP is set to get an absolute majority.

Congress-JD(S) alliance possible?

Congress' high-octane campaign saw the party making an emotional pitch among the voters with Siddaramaiah announcing this election as his last appearance on the battleground. The party is also confident of getting an absolute majority in the Karnataka assembly, which again rules out the possibility for the party of going again with the JD(S) to form the government.

Congress heavyweight Siddaramaiah has also made it clear that there's no possibility of an alliance with HD Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal (Secular). In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Siddaramaiah exuded confidence in the Congress party winning a majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023.

Amid claims of the absolute majority by all the political parties, it would be clear on May 13, with the declaration of the result, whether Karnataka is again heading towards the hung assembly or not. JD(S) having a history of being in alliance with both the BJP and the Congress, might play the role of the kingmaker if a hung assembly prevails.