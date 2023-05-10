Kiccha Sudeep, the star campaigner for BJP and Kannada actor, exercised his right to vote in Bengaluru on Wednesday. He came to exercise his right on the voting day and also appealed to the voters to exercise their right to vote. Talking to mediapersons after casting his vote he said, "Issues are individuals and one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. I've not come here as a celebrity, I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility."

#WATCH | "Issues are individuals and one should keep their issues in mind and vote accordingly. I've not come here as a celebrity, I've come here as an Indian and it's my responsibility," says Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep after casting his vote in Bengaluru… pic.twitter.com/CJyYyh6NRp May 10, 2023

Kichcha Sudeep took part in a big election rally on Monday in Shikaripura. He urged voters to support BY Vijayendra, a BJP candidate and the son of the former chief minister BS Yediyurappa. Along with veteran leader BS Yediyurappa and actress Tara Anuradha, the actor wrapped up his second rally in Shiralakoppa in the Shikaripura Taluk.

Voting day after high-octane campaigns

Election voting for the Karnataka Assembly is taking place today and will end at 6 pm. In the southern state of Karnataka, where the BJP now holds power, where incumbents are often ousted every five years, the party will be attempting to script history by winning again.

The Congress wants to seize control from the saffron party while the BJP is planning a return in the southern state. Both parties have launched high-octane efforts to win over voters after the Karnataka elections were announced. Karnataka also saw a number of assaults and counterattacks from both sides that got more intense as the Bajrang Dal and the BJP's alleged "40%" corruption allegations took the main stage.