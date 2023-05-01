Karnataka Elections: Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Haveri, Makes Double-engine Govt Push

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a roadshow in Haveri's Ranibennur on Monday, May 1, ahead of the Karnataka elections. From City Bus Stand, the roadshow travelled to Sangam Circle.

Shah hails supporters as they shower bouquets

Throughout the roadshow, a large crowd of BJP members and supporters gathered on both sides. As a sign of support, people showered bouquets and waved BJP flags. Shah hailed the crowd from a specially designed car.

Shah urges for double-engine govt

In his campaign speech, the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president, asked the populace to elect a double-engine government in the state of Karnataka.

“Congress is saying that if they come to power they will again give the reservation to Muslims. I want to ask DK Shivakumar whose reservation will they take away. But, there is no need to worry, because neither Congress will come to power, nor will they be able to take such a decision,” he said.

While addressing a rally in Udupi on April 29, Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress and said, “For 70 years, the Congress party was stuck on the question of Ram Mandir, hanging it, misleading it. As soon as the judgment of the court came, he did the work of laying the foundation of the Ram temple.”

Amit Shah’s roadshow in Tumkuru

Amit Shah held another roadshow earlier on Monday in Tumkuru, Karnataka, as a part of BJP's massive outreach effort ahead of the state Assembly elections to be held on May 10.

BJP releases manifesto for Karnataka elections 2023

At a gathering in Bengaluru, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday unveiled its election manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections, promising to fulfil a number of promises, among which is the yearly distribution of three free cooking gas cylinders to all the BPL (Below Poverty Level) families.

In its vision document, the ruling saffron party made 16 promises. It promised to launch the 'Poshana' (nutrition) scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day and 5 kg Shri Anna-siri dhanya (millets) through monthly ration kits.