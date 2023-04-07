Karnataka Elections: BJP, Congress Workers Clash In Shorapur, Sec 144 Imposed For 2 Days

Another scuffle between workers of political parties has been reported from Karnataka's Yadgir district ahead of the assembly election. On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers clashed with each other in the Shorapur constituency, wherein several vehicles were vandalised and at least 10 people were injured.

The incident took place on Thursday when a Congress ticket aspirant for the Shorapur seat, Raja Venkatappa Nayak attended a temple fair despite locals stating that no politicians should attend the fair as the Model Code of Conduct is in place, according to sources. The saffron party workers protested against the Congress leader's presence at the village fair, following which a ruckus broke out between the cadres of both parties, which further escalated. Stones were pelted and cars and other vehicles were vandalised.

Karnataka | Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the Shorapur constituency of Yadgir district for two days, after a clash broke out between BJP and Congress supporters on April 6. The orders were issued by the District Collector of Yadgir. pic.twitter.com/Veh3LeoCO9 — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

Section 144 imposed in Shorapur

At least 10 people were injured in the clash between the cadres of the political parties. Taking note of the incident, Yadgir police have taken 18 people into custody and filed a complaint in connection with the clash. A complaint has been registered against BJP MLA from Shorapur Raju Gowda and Congress leader Raja Nayak.

Following the clash, the district administration imposed section 144 of CrPC in the Shorapur constituency for two days. The orders were issued by the District Collector of Yadgir.

It is pertinent to mention that on Monday, a similar fight broke out between Janata Dal (Secular) and Congress workers in the Gurmitkal Assembly constituency of Yadgir. The incident took place when JD(S) workers protested against the presence of Congress leader Baburao Chinchansur at a village fair, stating that the fair was being conducted irrespective of political parties and no leader should be entertained. Police have registered a case into the matter.