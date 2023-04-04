Karnataka Elections: BJP Files Complaint Against Congress Over 'fake List' Of Candidates

BJP leaders in Karnataka have filed a complaint against Congress party state President DK Shivakumar and others for allegedly releasing a fake list of its candidates for the Karnataka elections scheduled for May 10. In the complaint copy accessed by Republic, Ashwathnarayan, former MLC and state general secretary, alleged that this was done "out of political malice to defame BJP party and to instigate BJP karyakartas during politically sensitive time".

In the letter to the Police Inspector of the Malleswaram Police Station, the former MLC wrote that the fake list is being circulated on social media platforms by people who "are having nexus with Congress party". The BJP Karnataka wing also posted the said list on Twitter with big and bold 'FAKE NEWS' marks on it. In the letter, Ashwathnarayan claimed that the same was confirmed by Arun Singh, National General Secretary of BJP and Nalin Kumar Kateel, Karnataka BJP president, about the list being forged.

"All the said posts are fake and false and the same have been posted with dishonest intention to mislead the public and create unrest among party leader and party workers. Further I have reasons to believe that the said persons attached to Congress party have done the same to please their masters who also share the common intention," the complaint letter read.

Ashwathnarayan has requested the officer to take legal action against those circulating the list of social media. Vivek Reddy, BJP spokesperson, also alleged that "this is the work of Congress" and demanded strict action against those involved.

BJP likely to release first list on April 8

This 'fake list' emerged after reports stated that the BJP is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Karnataka elections on April 8. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai during a press conference asserted that the state core committee will hold a meeting for two days, starting April 4, in which the final names of candidates will be decided. He even said that the party has planned experiments for certain constituencies.

"Certainly, there is a plan for new experiments in certain constituencies and they will happen. Some seats will give a surprise result," he said. "You are going to see it in the days to come. Both our workers and leaders are confident."

Bommai also said that there are clear signs of BJP getting absolute majority and retaining power.