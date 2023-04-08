Karnataka Elections: BJP Parliamentary Board's Meet Underway At JP Nadda's Residence

BJP Parliamentary Board's meeting to finalise the list of candidates for Karnataka assembly elections is currently underway in New Delhi. The core committee meeting is being held at the residence of the saffron party's national president JP Nadda in the national capital on Saturday, April 8.

BJP's top brass including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Parliamentary Minister Pralhad Joshi, Karnataka BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, CM Basavaraj Bommai, CT Ravi, and BL Santhosh, and other leaders are attending the meeting.

Notably, this is the second round of meetings while the first round of meetings was held on Friday. BJP is likely to announce the list of the candidates on Sunday after based on the discussions and deliberation of today's meeting. The state's principal opposition party, Congress, and the JD(S) have announced their initial lists of candidates for the polls. Their final lists are awaited.

Before the discussions started, Chief Minister Bommai said, "We will discuss about all probable candidates. We have district and constituency wise details and recent survey outcomes. Keeping all that in mind, we will have a detailed discussion with national leaders." The BJP, which aims to come back to power again in the southern state, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 seats.

Karnataka to go to polls on May 10

As per the Election Commission (EC), Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. Announcing the dates for elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the poll watchdog had laid special emphasis on new-age voters, women, transgender people, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable tribal groups.

Karnataka, which has 224 seats in the Assembly, currently has 119 MLAs of the ruling BJP, while Congress has 75 and JD(S) has 28 seats.